FRANCE

Area near Notre Dame to be decontaminated

Paris authorities on Tuesday shut down streets surrounding Notre Dame Cathedral to decontaminate them, after high levels of lead were registered in the area following the April blaze that damaged the landmark.

The painstaking cleanup work inside Notre Dame itself was suspended last month for safety reasons, as activists and residents accused authorities of underestimating the threat of lead poisoning. Hundreds of tons of lead melted in the fire, which destroyed the cathedral’s metal and wood roof.

Authorities have launched multiple lead-prevention operations: cleaning up neighborhood schools, detoxifying surrounding streets, and setting up a stricter decontamination zone for experts working in the cathedral.

On Tuesday, police blocked several streets and a bridge around the monument, and high fences were erected to keep out Parisians and tourists alike.

Last week, workers began decontaminating some schools found to have unsafe levels of lead. City authorities say all schools are expected to be decontaminated before children return to school in early September.

Separately, work is continuing on the new decontamination zone for workers clearing hazardous debris from inside Notre Dame, to ensure that their activities don’t generate any pollution outside the work zone. However, the debris cleanup is just the first step to ready the cathedral for a multimillion-dollar reconstruction effort.

— Associated Press

GREECE

Wildfire rages through island nature reserve

More than a thousand firefighters battled wildfires Tuesday in Greece, with the largest burning out of control through a nature reserve on the island of Evia north of Athens, causing four villages and a monastery to be evacuated.

The Greek civil protection authority declared a state of emergency in the area of Evia affected by the fire.

Greece called on the European civil protection organization for assistance, and four firefighting planes were being sent from Croatia and Italy, said Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

A total of 56 forest fires broke out in Greece in a 24-hour period spanning Monday night and Tuesday.

Smoke from the Evia fire blanketed Athens on Tuesday. Authorities warned people in affected areas to remain indoors and set air conditioning units to recycle indoor air.

More than 300 people from four villages were evacuated during the day.

Forest fires are common in Greece in the hot, dry summer months. Last year, more than 100 people died when a forest fire broke out in a seaside area northeast of Athens and raged through a nearby settlement of mainly holiday homes.

— Associated Press

Fighting around Libyan capital resumes: Fighting around Tripoli resumed after a two-day truce observed during the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha, officials in Libya said. The cease-fire — proposed by the United Nations — was the first since the self-styled Libyan National Army, led by renegade commander Khalifa Hifter, launched an offensive in April to capture the Libyan capital from a U.N.-supported government. Hifter's forces carried out airstrikes on Tripoli's southern outskirts, officials said. Militias allied with the Tripoli government also shelled Hifter's forces, officials said.

Man in Sydney knife attack allegedly yelled 'Allahu akbar': A knife-wielding man with a history of mental illness is suspected of killing a woman in Sydney before wounding another nearby and attempting to stab other people while yelling "Allahu akbar," Arabic for "God is great," police and witnesses said. Australian police have not labeled the rampage an act of terrorism, although the 21-year-old suspect had collected information on his computer about mass killings in North America and New Zealand, said Michael Fuller, police commissioner of New South Wales state. Police said it appeared that the attack was unprovoked.

6 killed as rainfall floods parts of Sudan: Flooding triggered by heavy rains inundated hundreds of houses in Sudan's capital and elsewhere in the country, killing at least six people, the state-run news agency SUNA said. In Khartoum, the Sudanese Professionals' Association said rains over the weekend caused floods that destroyed or damaged more than 1,300 homes on the southern outskirts of the city, where the White and Blue Nile rivers meet. The military deployed troops to help people deal with the flooding.

— From news services