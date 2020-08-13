The human chains grew throughout the day, filling the main central squares and avenues as motorists honked in support. In Minsk and many other cities, thousands of factory workers also rallied against the police violence, raising the prospect of strikes in a new challenge to the government.

Amid growing public dismay, dozens of military and police veterans posted videos in which they dumped their uniforms and insignia in the trash. Several popular anchors at Belarus’s state TV stations have quit.

Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80 percent of the vote and his top opposition challenger got only 10 percent. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and beatings.

— Associated Press

SYRIA

8 children have died at al-Hol camp, U.N. says

At least eight children under the age of 5 have died in recent days from health problems linked to the dire conditions in a camp in northern Syria housing tens of thousands of female supporters of the Islamic State group and their children, the United Nations said Thursday.

The U.N. children’s agency says the eight died between Aug. 6 and Aug. 10 from malnutrition or dehydration from diarrhea.

“Any child’s death is tragic. It is even more so when the death could have been averted,” UNICEF said in a statement.

It said nearly 40,000 children from 60 countries are at the al-Hol camp, operated by U.S.-allied Kurdish forces that played a key role in dismantling the terrorist group’s self-declared caliphate.

The detainees at al-Hol mainly consist of the wives of Islamic State fighters and their children, who were captured or surrendered to Kurdish forces.

— Associated Press

MYANMAR

Vote-monitoring group says it has been barred

A major election-monitoring group in Myanmar says it has been barred from observing elections set for Nov. 8, raising the issue of credibility in a vote seen as a key test of democratic reforms in the country.

The People’s Alliance for Credible Elections (PACE), an independent group of election monitors in Myanmar, said Thursday that the election commission had denied it accreditation on the basis that it had received foreign funding.

PACE said it had planned to deploy more than 2,900 observers to watch the voting.

Foreign observer missions, which have been permitted, are likely to be limited given travel restrictions and quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic, the group said.

“Therefore, to safeguard the transparency and accountability of the electoral processes, domestic election observers’ role is of crucial importance,” it said.

— Reuters

Turkey detains ISIS suspect: Turkish police have detained a suspected Islamic State militant who was allegedly planning to attack a police station, Turkey's state-run news agency reported. The Anadolu Agency reported that the suspect, identified by the initials M.A., was detained in an operation in the district of Inegol in northwestern Bursa province. Police seized a suicide vest and other explosive material, according to the report.

Iranian activist on hunger strike: A prominent Iranian human rights lawyer has begun a hunger strike seeking better prison conditions and the release of political prisoners amid the coronavirus pandemic, her husband said. Reza Khandan said that his wife, Nasrin Sotoudeh, began the strike Tuesday and that he feared it would exacerbate her chronic health problems. Sotoudeh, a mother of two, was arrested in 2018 on charges of collusion and propaganda against the system and eventually was sentenced to 38 years in prison and 148 lashes. Under the law, she must serve at least 12 years, Khandan said.