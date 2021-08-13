The floods struck on the heels of wildfires in southern Turkey that devastated forest lands in the seaside provinces of Mugla and Antalya . At least eight people died and thousands of residents were forced to flee the flames.
Austrian town to take down memorial to Nazi soldiers: Imst, a town in western Austria, is planning to remove a memorial to three World War II soldiers. The memorial — built in the 1970s for the men who were portrayed as having been executed by American troops on May 19, 1945, more than a week after Nazi Germany had capitulated to the Allies — has become an icon for far-right supporters. Town residents later researched the men's military records and found they had in fact been members of the feared Waffen SS, the military wing of the Nazi party that committed war crimes and was actively involved in running concentration and death camps during the Holocaust.
Flooding kills 21 in central China's Hubei province: Flooding in central China continued to cause havoc in both cities and rural areas, with Hubei province authorities saying another 21 people had been killed and another four were missing. The latest deaths add to the more than 300 killed in flooding last month in Henan province. Seasonal flooding this year has been particularly severe and widespread.
Troops deployed after election day slayings in Zambia: Zambian President Edgar Lungu has deployed troops after two supporters of Lungu's ruling Patriotic Front party were killed on election day violence in the western, northwestern and southern provinces.
