VENEZUELA

2 military men held in 'assassination attempt'

Two top military officials were arrested Tuesday in Caracas as part of an investigation into what the government called an “assassination attempt” against President Nicolás Maduro on Aug. 4, involving two drones that exploded as he gave a speech nearby. Maduro was unharmed.

Col. Pedro Zambrano and Gen. Alejandro Pérez appeared in court on Monday, chief prosecutor Tarek William Saab said in a televised speech. He did not detail the charges.

The two are among 14 men who have been jailed as part of the drone investigation. At least 20 other suspects remain at large, according to Saab.

A third military man, Gen. Héctor Hernández, was detained late Monday but was not mentioned in Saab’s address. The reasons for his arrest are unknown.

Arrests of members of the armed forces have increased, experts say, as thousands of soldiers desert the military amid Venezuela’s deepening political and economic crisis, marked by hyperinflation and shortages of food and medicine.

— Rachelle Krygier

CHILE

Catholic leadership site raided in abuse probe

Chilean authorities raided the headquarters of the Catholic Church’s Episcopal Conference on Tuesday as part of a widespread investigation into alleged sex abuse by members of the Marist Brothers order in the country, prosecutors said.

The raid took place in the capital, Santiago, at one of the most important buildings of the Chilean church, the offices of its hierarchy. Investigating prosecutor Raúl Guzmán is probing more than 35 accusations of abuse carried out against then-students at schools run by the Marists, who are religious brothers, not priests.

The Marists operate in dozens of countries. The scandal in Chile came to light in August 2017, when the order revealed that at least 14 minors were abused from the 1970s until 2008 by Abel Pérez, a brother who worked at two of its schools. Then it acknowledged that another Marist sexually abused five students.

But many Chileans were outraged when the order admitted that Pérez had confessed in 2010 — seven years earlier. Victims have also filed a criminal complaint against three Catholic priests, a Capuchin brother and six Marists.

Pope Francis sent the Vatican’s leading expert on clerical sex abuse to investigate allegations against Bishop Juan Barros, accused by victims of witnessing their abuse and ignoring it, as well as allegations of abuse involving the Marist Brothers, Salesian and Franciscan orders.

After receiving the report, the pope denounced a “culture of abuse and coverup” in Chile’s Catholic Church.

— Associated Press

GOLAN HEIGHTS

Russia to help restore U.N. patrols in area

The Russian military said Tuesday that its forces in Syria will help U.N. peacekeepers fully restore patrols along the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, reflecting Moscow’s deepening role in mediating between the decades-old foes.

Russian Lt. Gen. Sergei Kuralenkonoted that Russian and Israeli officials have maintained regular communications.

Russia has been Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s main backer against rebels seeking to oust him. Moscow’s intervention has turned the tide of the war in his favor, helping his forces recapture key areas from the opposition. Russian military police have been deploying in all areas recaptured from rebels, including on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Kuralenko said Russian military police have set up four checkpoints on the edge of the demilitarized zone and plan to add four more. He said they have set up a hotline with the U.N. Disengagement Observer Force and held regular meetings to coordinate actions.

By deploying its forces along the frontier, Moscow has sought to assuage Israeli concerns about the Iranian presence in Syria. Israel has said it will not allow Iran, or its proxies, to establish a permanent presence in postwar Syria.

— Associated Press

Malta to let rescue ship with 141 migrants dock: Malta agreed to let a private rescue ship dock on the island, with the 141 migrants it is carrying to be distributed among five fellow European Union nations in a "responsibility-sharing exercise." The migrants were plucked to safety by an aid boat in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya on Friday. Previously this summer, Malta had allowed another private aid group's rescue vessel to dock, also on the condition that other nations take the migrants, although Malta also agreed to take some.

— From news services