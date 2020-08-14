The judicial source said 19 of the suspects were detained after the Aug. 4 explosion in a warehouse at the port. Lebanese authorities have said the blast involved highly explosive material that had been stored in the warehouse for years.

AD

— Reuters

MEDITERRANEAN SEA

Greek, Turkish ships in a 'mini-collision'

A Greek and a Turkish warship were involved in a mild collision Wednesday during a standoff in the eastern Mediterranean, in what a Greek defense source called an accident but Ankara called a provocation.

AD

Tensions between the NATO allies have risen this week after Turkey sent a survey vessel to the region, escorted by warships, to map out sea territory for possible oil and gas drilling in an area where Turkey and Greece both claim jurisdiction.

European Union foreign ministers, who met via teleconference, called for a de-escalation of tensions, an E.U. official said.

The Turkish Oruc Reis survey ship has been moving between Cyprus and the Greek island of Crete, shadowed by a number of Greek frigates. On Wednesday, one Greek ship, the Limnos, was approaching the survey vessel when it cruised into the path of one of its Turkish naval escorts, the Kemal Reis.

AD

The Greek frigate maneuvered to avoid a head-on collision, and in the process, its bow touched the stern of the Turkish frigate, the defense source said, calling it a “mini-collision.”

AD

— Reuters

Greece, Spain tighten virus rules amid rise in cases: Greece has extended a midnight curfew on bars and restaurants, as well as a 50-person cap on public gatherings in areas with increasing coronavirus cases. Compared with other countries in Europe, Greece has stayed clear of a major outbreak. Since it reopened this summer for tourism and holidays, however, cases have climbed, and officials are raising the alarm. Similarly, Spain issued a ban on nightclubs, late-night drinking, and smoking and drinking in public after it recorded 2,935 new cases on Thursday. Spain was one of the epicenters of the virus in March and April, and the country went into a strict lockdown to flatten its curve. Since reopening, however, the tourism-reliant country has seen sharp spikes in new cases.

AD

2 police officers killed by rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir: Anti-India rebels in Indian-controlled Kashmir attacked a police party in the disputed region's main city, killing two officers and wounding another, police said. Inspector General Vijay Kumar said militants sprayed bullets at the police from a narrow lane on a busy highway in Srinagar amid heightened security to counter possible rebel attacks on the eve of India's Independence Day on Saturday. Counterinsurgency police and soldiers were searching the area for the attackers. None of the rebel groups that have been fighting against Indian rule since 1989 immediately asserted responsibility for the attack.

AD

Ireland to return $6.5 million in looted funds to Nigeria: Ireland has reached a deal to give back to Nigeria $6.5 million that was looted by its former military dictator Sani Abacha, Nigeria's justice minister said in a statement. The money is the latest Abacha-linked cash reclaimed by Nigeria. Corruption watchdog Transparency International estimates that Abacha, who ruled Africa's biggest oil producer from 1993 until his death in 1998, stole as much as $5 billion in public money during that time. Ireland froze the funds in October 2014 as part of an international operation that froze more than $1 billion worldwide, Irish officials said in a statement.

Thai students protest despite university's ban: Student activists at Thailand's most prestigious university defied a ban by administrators and staged an anti-government rally, as a protest leader was arrested elsewhere for his role in a previous demonstration. As many as 1,000 students gathered in a hall at Chulalongkorn University in Bangkok to hear speeches calling for a new constitution and for the government to resign, and for an end to the intimidation of critics. The rally was the latest in a series in several major cities. Meanwhile, police in Bangkok arrested Parit "Penguin" Chiwarak and arrested him on a sedition charge in connection with a July 18 protest.