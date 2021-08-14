The somber statement underscored the severity of Lebanon’s economic crisis, which has paralyzed the country. Fuel shortages have prompted many owners of large private generators to turn off the machines. Over the past days, hundreds of businesses, including malls, restaurants and food deliveries, have shut down due to diesel and gasoline shortages. People wait for hours in long lines at petrol stations to fill up their tanks.
The situation deteriorated dramatically this past week after the central bank decided to end subsidies for fuel products — a decision that will likely lead to price hikes of almost all commodities in Lebanon, already in the throes of an unprecedented crisis, soaring poverty and hyperinflation.
Death toll from flooding in Turkey rises to 55: The death toll from severe floods and mudslides along Turkey's Black Sea coast has climbed to at least 55, the country's emergency and disaster agency said Saturday, but authorities disputed reports that hundreds of people were missing. Torrential rains that pounded the Black Sea provinces of Bartin, Kastamonu and Sinop on Wednesday caused flooding that demolished homes, severed at least five bridges, swept away cars and rendered numerous roads unpassable. Turkish disaster agency AFAD said 46 people were killed in Kastamonu, eight in Sinop and one in Bartin.
22 killed in Nigeria road attack: Attackers killed 22 commuters on a road near the capital of Nigeria's Plateau state, a morgue attendant told Reuters. A military spokesman said in a statement that troops had responded to a distress call on Rukuba road in the Jos North local government area and had arrested 12 suspects. Armed attackers have increasingly targeted Nigeria's roads and unrest has been roiling several regions.
Italian police arrest farmers for setting fires in Sicily: Italian police have arrested two farmers in Sicily on suspicion of lighting recent wildfires to create grazing land for their sheep, and officials said the two had been planning another large and dangerous blaze. Wildfires have torn through swaths of southern Italy this summer, helped by record high temperatures, ravaging woodland in Calabria and on the islands of Sicily and Sardinia.
Polish president to sign bill limiting Jewish restitution: Poland's president, Andrzej Duda, has decided to sign a bill that would set a 30-year limit for restitution claims by Jews to recover property seized by Nazi German occupiers and retained by postwar communist rulers, drawing fury from Israel, which branded the law antisemitic. Up to now, Jewish expatriates or their descendants could make a claim that a property had been seized illegally and demand its return, but Polish officials argued this was causing uncertainty over property ownership.
