World Digest: Aug. 14, 2022

Israeli missile attack reportedly kills 3 troops Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Israel launched a missile attack on western and central Syria on Sunday night, killing three soldiers and wounding three, the Syrian military said in a statement. The Syrian army said Israel’s military targeted several positions in the coastal province of Tartus and the suburbs of the capital, Damascus. The military said that the missiles were fired by warplanes flying over neighboring Lebanon and caused material damage as well.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, said the Israeli strike targeted a Syrian army air defense base in the area of Abu Afsa. It added that Iran-backed fighters are usually at the base.

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets inside government-controlled parts of Syria over the past years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged, however, that it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups, such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, that sent thousands of fighters to fight alongside Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s forces.

In June, Israeli airstrikes temporarily put Damascus International Airport out of commission.

— Associated Press

Deputy president leads in vote as tempers fray

Deputy President William Ruto has edged ahead in Kenya’s tight presidential race, according to official results reported by local media on Sunday, as more riot police were deployed inside the national election tallying center after scuffles and accusations by party representatives.

The fracas underscored fraying tempers and high tensions as Kenya awaits official results from Tuesday’s election.

In the presidential race, official verified results reported by the Nation media group showed Ruto taking 51 percent of the vote, ahead of left-leaning opposition leader Raila Odinga, who had 48 percent.

Confusion over vote tallying in the media and the slow pace of progress by the electoral commission have fed anxiety in Kenya, which is East Africa’s richest and most stable nation but which has a history of violence over disputed elections.

Officially verified results on Saturday, with a little more than a quarter of votes counted, put Odinga in the lead with 54 percent of the vote while Ruto had 45 percent. The winner must get 50 percent of votes plus one. The commission has seven days from the election to declare the winners.

— Reuters

Fireworks blast in Armenian capital kills 1, injures 51: An explosion at a fireworks storage area tore through a market in Armenia's capital, killing at least one person, injuring 51 and setting off a large fire. The market, a little over a mile south of the city center, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods. There was no word on what caused the fireworks to ignite.

Norway puts down walrus that drew crowds: Authorities in Norway said they have put down a walrus that had drawn crowds in the Oslo Fjord after concluding that it posed a risk to humans. The 1,320-pound walrus, known affectionately as Freya, became a popular attraction in recent weeks, despite warnings from officials that people should refrain from getting close to the massive marine mammal. Freya liked to clamber on to small boats, causing damage to them.

13 dead in traffic accident in heavy rain in Pakistan: A truck overturned and fell onto a passenger van in eastern Pakistan during heavy rain, killing 13 people and injuring five, officials said. A senior administrative officer in Punjab province said the incident occurred in heavy rain. He said a truck loaded with sacks of sugar overturned and fell on the van. The van was smashed under the load, he said, and rescue workers could get only five passengers out alive. They were critically injured. The truck's driver was not among the fatalities.

— From news services

