ISRAEL

Gaza crossing reopened amid cease-fire efforts

Israel on Wednesday opened its only cargo crossing with the Gaza Strip weeks after closing it amid a surge in fighting with the Islamist militant group Hamas.

The Kerem Shalom crossing was reopened as Egypt stepped up efforts to broker a lasting cease-fire. It was not clear whether the move was part of a broader deal in the works.

Kerem Shalom is the main commercial crossing between Israel and the Gaza Strip, and it serves as the primary avenue for food, fuel, construction materials and aid to enter the beleaguered Palestinian territory. Israel and Egypt have imposed a crippling blockade on Gaza since Hamas seized control of the territory from the internationally backed Palestinian Authority in 2007.

Israel says the blockade is needed to contain Hamas, which seeks Israel’s destruction. The closure has devastated Gaza’s economy, but it has failed to loosen Hamas’s grip on power.

In the past month, Israel and Hamas have engaged in three rounds of heavy fighting. The latest fighting ended a week ago.

Israel halted Gaza commercial imports last month and terminated fuel shipments almost two weeks ago in response to incendiary kites and balloons launched from Gaza that have burned forest and farmland in southern Israel. Israel temporarily suspended fuel shipments to Gaza in July for similar reasons.

In addition to reopening the crossing Wednesday, Israel eased restrictions on fishing off Gaza’s coast.

— Associated Press

Military clears itself in 2014 Gaza war incident

The Israeli military said Wednesday that its investigation into one of the bloodiest incidents of the 2014 war in the Gaza Strip found no criminal wrongdoing by Israeli forces and no grounds to prosecute any troops.

The announcement drew condemnation from Palestinians and human rights advocates, who accused the military of a whitewash.

The investigation focused on an Aug. 1, 2014, battle in the southern Gaza town of Rafah that erupted after an Israeli military officer was feared abducted by Palestinian militants during a cease-fire. More than 110 Palestinians were killed in day-long fighting, and witnesses complained of indiscriminate and heavy shelling by Israeli forces.

Fearing that a soldier had fallen into enemy hands, Israel had invoked its “Hannibal protocol,” which allows heavy use of force.

Human rights groups identified 121 people killed and accused Israel of war crimes for allegedly using disproportionate or indiscriminate force and failing to distinguish between civilians and combatants.

The Israeli probe identified more than 110 dead, including 42 militants and up to 72 civilians. In one instance, it said, 16 civilians were killed in an airstrike on a family home that was targeted because of faulty intelligence.

But it said that all of its actions had “clear and legitimate military purposes” and that there was no evidence that the attacks were indiscriminate, aimed at civilians or motivated by revenge.

— Associated Press

POLAND

Duda urges permanent U.S. military presence

Poland’s president voiced hope for a permanent U.S. military presence in his country, speaking as the nation put on a large military parade on its Armed Forces Day holiday Wednesday.

Poland is fearful of Russia’s renewed aggression, and President Andrzej Duda said a permanent presence of the U.S. Army would “deter every potential aggressor.”

The U.S. military, on its own and as part of a NATO effort, began rotating troops in and out of Poland and other countries on NATO’s eastern flank — Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia — that were nervous after Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.

Poland has recently been lobbying for a permanent U.S. base and more American forces. Poland considers the United States its key protector, with some doubts about whether Europe’s NATO members really would ever come to its defense.

The parade is part of a national holiday that celebrates Poland’s defeat of Russian Bolsheviks in 1920 near Warsaw.

— Associated Press

Spanish rescuers intercept 524 migrants: Spanish rescue services said they pulled 524 migrants to safety from 12 boats trying to reach Spain from North Africa. The rescuers said 240 migrants were traveling in seven boats across the Strait of Gibraltar, and five boats were found crossing the Alboran Sea farther east with a total of 284 people on board. As a crackdown in Libya has made it more difficult to reach Italy, many migrants are attempting the trip from Algeria and Morocco into Spain. Meanwhile, a rescue ship carrying 141 migrants rescued off Libya last week has reached Malta's main port, ending an impasse over where it could dock.

Heavy monsoon rains kill 67 in south India: Flooding, landslides and bridge collapses from torrential monsoon rains have killed at least 67 people in the past week in the southern Indian state of Kerala, officials said. State authorities have been forced to release excess water from dozens of reservoirs, causing floods downstream. The flooding has submerged vast areas in 12 out of 14 districts in the state. Air and train services have been disrupted.

Ruling party sweeps Cambodian vote: Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen's party has won all 125 seats in the National Assembly, the election board confirmed. The Cambodian People's Party's sweeping win ensures that Hun Sen, in power for 33 years, will receive another five-year term. The legitimacy of the July 29 vote had been challenged after the only credible opposition party was disbanded last year by court order.

— From news services