The Lebanese Red Cross said its teams recovered 20 bodies from the site of the blast, in the village of Tleil. It said it evacuated 79 people who were injured or suffered burns.
A Lebanese military official said the explosion occurred after the army confiscated the warehouse, where about 16,000 gallons of gasoline were stored, and an order was given to distribute the fuel to area residents. Residents had gathered to receive the scarce commodity, available only on the black market at exorbitant prices or not at all. It was not clear what caused the blast, the official said.
Lebanon is facing a severe fuel shortage that has been blamed on smuggling, hoarding and the cash-strapped government’s inability to secure deliveries of imported fuel. The shortage has paralyzed the country, long dependent on private generators to light up homes. Most of the generators have turned off their engines.
The fuel crisis deteriorated sharply last week after the central bank decided to end subsidies for fuel products — a decision likely to lead to price hikes for almost all commodities in Lebanon, already struggling under soaring poverty and hyperinflation.
— Associated Press
BANGLADESH
Two dozen Rohingya feared to have drowned
More than two dozen Rohingya refugees were missing and feared drowned after a boat carrying them capsized in the Bay of Bengal, the United Nations and Bangladeshi police said Sunday.
The refugees were apparently trying to flee a remote island in Bangladesh. Several thousand Rohingya have been relocated to the island from crowded camps near the border with Myanmar.
The relocation has been criticized by the United Nations and human rights groups, which say the island is unfit for habitation. The island used to be regularly submerged by monsoon rains, but the government says it has been outfitted with protective sea walls, hospitals, schools and mosques.
A police official in Noakhali district, where the island is located, said about 40 refugees, including women and children, were in the fishing boat when it sank in bad weather. The official said that the refugees were “apparently fleeing the island” and that fishermen rescued at least 14.
The government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, which has sheltered more than 1.1 million Rohingya refugees from neighboring Myanmar, has relocated about 20,000 refugees to the island from camps in the Cox’s Bazar district.
More than 700,000 Rohingya have fled to refugee camps in Bangladesh since August 2017, when the military in Buddhist-majority Myanmar began a harsh crackdown on the Muslim ethnic group following an attack by insurgents.
— Associated Press
ZAMBIA
Opposition figure leads in presidential election
Veteran Zambian opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema appears on the verge of clinching the southern African country’s presidency, with a commanding lead in votes.
The 59-year-old business executive, contesting the presidency for the sixth time, has more than 2.3 million votes to President Edgar Lungu’s 1.4 million, according to results announced Sunday by the Electoral Commission of Zambia.
Hichilema narrowly lost elections to Lungu in 2015 and 2016. Lungu won by a margin of just 100,000 votes in 2016.
The winner of the election held Thursday must garner more than 50 percent of the votes cast to avoid a second round of voting, and Hichilema appears close to that number — about 2.5 million.
But Lungu has signaled that he may not accept defeat. He asserted that the election was not free and fair in three provinces seen as opposition strongholds, citing violence and the killings of a few of his supporters.
— Associated Press
Smoke covers Jerusalem as wildfire rages outside city: A massive wildfire outside Jerusalem sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze. The cloud stretched over much of the city in the afternoon and remained out of control even after nightfall. Hot, dry weather and heavy winds complicated the efforts of firefighters. Several communities just west of Jerusalem were evacuated. Nearby roads were closed to traffic.
— From news services