World Digest: Aug. 15, 2022

Suu Kyi sentenced to 6 more years in prison Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Myanmar’s deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in prison on Monday in a judgment that could further anger supporters of the 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate. A special court inside a prison compound in the capital of Naypyidaw found her guilty of four corruption charges related to a charity named after her late mother, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the proceedings are not public. It is the fourth round of criminal verdicts against Suu Kyi since the military seized power in a 2021 coup and brings her total jail term to 17 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remain in power.

Mandalay Region High Court Judge Myint San ruled that Suu Kyi caused the state to lose more than $13 million by leasing land in Naypyidaw to build the headquarters and related projects of Daw Khin Kyi Foundation, a charity which supported public health and education, at a cheaper price than the rate set by the Internal Revenue Department, according to people familiar with the matter and state media.

Earlier court sentences triggered public anger and intensified armed resistance led by the shadow National Unity Government. Junta troops have killed nearly 2,200 civilians and arrested more than 15,000 others since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which this month said that prisoners in the country are suffering human rights violations.

— Associated Press

Regional force sends troops to fight rebels

Burundian troops entered the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday as the first deployment of an East African regional force aiming to quell rebel violence, the Congolese army said.

The seven countries of the East African Community, which Congo joined this year, agreed in April to set up a joint force to fight militia groups in eastern Congo.

The task force under the command of the Congolese army “has the mission to track down all foreign and local armed groups in order to restore peace,” the Congolese army in South Kivu province said.

Congo has been plagued by militia violence for decades, particularly in the eastern borderlands with Burundi, Rwanda and Uganda, despite the official end to a civil war that drew in regional forces in 2003.

— Reuters

Navalny placed in punishment cell

Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Monday that prison authorities had thrown him into a punishment cell for a minor rules infraction after he tried to encourage fellow inmates to form a trade union.

Navalny, the most vocal critic of President Vladimir Putin inside Russia, is serving an 11-year sentence after being found guilty of parole violations and fraud and contempt of court charges. He said all the charges were fabricated as a pretext to jail him to thwart his political ambitions.

The 46-year-old, who returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany where he had been treated for what Western laboratory tests showed was an attempt to poison him in Siberia with a Soviet-era nerve agent, was moved in June to a high-security penal colony farther from Moscow. Russia denied trying to kill him.

On Monday, he said on Twitter in a post organized via his lawyers and supporters that he had been put in a punishment cell, initially for three days, for regularly failing to button the top button of his prison uniform which he said was several sizes too small for him.

There was no immediate comment from the prison authorities.

— Reuters

Israel rejects Palestinian prisoner appeal: An Israeli military court on Monday rejected an appeal for release by a Palestinian prisoner whose health is deteriorating as he continues a lengthy hunger strike to protest being held without charge or trial, his lawyer said. Khalil Awawdeh is one of several Palestinian detainees who have gone on prolonged hunger strikes over the years in protest of what is known as administrative detention. Israel says the 40-year-old father of four is a militant, an allegation Awawdeh denies through his lawyer.

— From news services

