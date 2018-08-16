SYRIA

Russia reports rise in drone attacks on base

Russian air defense assets in Syria have downed 45 drones targeting Moscow’s main base in the country, the Russian military said Thursday.

A Russian Defense Ministry spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, said five of the drones were shot down in the past three days near the Hmeimim air base. The base, in Latakia province, serves as the main hub for Russian operations in Syria.

Konashenkov said that while the drones appear primitive, they use sophisticated technologies and have a range of up to 60 miles. He said fighters would not have been able to assemble the drones without outside help, but he didn’t say who might have aided them.

The general also noted that the number of drone attacks has gone up recently, adding that all were launched by fighters based in the northern province of Idlib, which has become the main base for President Bashar al-Assad’s foes.

Meanwhile, in eastern Syria, at least seven soldiers were killed when the Islamic State attacked an army position near the city of Deir al-Zour, a monitoring group said Thursday.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on Wednesday near the Taim oil field was the militants’ closest approach to the Deir al-Zour air base since the government retook it last year.

— Associated Press

CHINA

Top officials ousted over vaccine scandal

A Chinese provincial deputy governor and the mayor of a major city were fired Thursday as the Communist Party tried to defuse public outrage over revelations of misconduct by a major vaccine producer.

The officials were among four people ordered dismissed after a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee led by President Xi Jinping. It ordered a criminal investigation of a fifth official, a former national drug regulator.

The revelation in July that Changchun Changsheng Life Sciences Ltd. falsified production records for an anti-rabies vaccine added to a string of politically damaging scandals over deaths and injuries due to fake or shoddy drugs, food and other products.

Public anger was fueled by disclosures that regulators found possible misconduct by the company last year but failed to take prompt action.

Dismissed on Thursday were a deputy governor of Jilin province, where Changsheng Life Sciences is headquartered; a deputy chairman of a government advisory body; the mayor of the drugmaker’s home city of Changchun; and the party secretary and deputy director of the national drug regulator. The party ordered an investigation of a former deputy director of the drug agency. Changsheng’s CEO and 14 others were detained earlier.

There have been no reports of injuries, but authorities impounded vaccines and suspended production at the company’s plant.

— Associated Press

MALAYSIA

Government repeals law against 'fake news'

Malaysia’s new government on Thursday repealed a widely criticized law prohibiting “fake news,” in a move hailed as a landmark moment for human rights by a group of Southeast Asian lawmakers.

The bill was rushed through Parliament in April under then-Prime Minister Najib Razak despite concerns that it would be used to silence dissent ahead of a May 9 general election. It carried a penalty of up to six years in jail and a fine equivalent to $128,000.

Najib’s long-ruling coalition was ousted in the vote, ushering in the country’s first democratic transition of power since its 1957 independence from Britain.

After an intense six-hour debate in Parliament and protest by lawmakers in Najib’s party, the law was repealed Thursday with a simple voice vote.

The ASEAN Parliamentarians for Human Rights hailed the move, saying the law should not have been approved in the first place because it was clearly designed to silence criticism of the government and quell public debate.

— Associated Press

Mali's president wins runoff election: President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta has won a second five-year term in the turbulent West African nation of Mali, garnering more than 67 percent of the vote in a runoff election, the Ministry of Territorial Administration said. Opposition leader Soumaïla Cissé received more than 32 percent of the vote in Sunday's runoff, which faced threats of violence from extremist groups. Mali's constitutional court must approve the results by Aug. 22.

Congo issues international warrant for opposition leader: Congo has issued an international arrest warrant for opposition leader Moïse Katumbi, in exile since 2016. Justice Minister Alexis Thambwe Mwamba said the warrant was issued to several African and European countries. Katumbi tried to enter Congo before the Aug. 8 deadline to register as a candidate for December's presidential election. He said he was blocked at the border with Zambia. Katumbi had been a top presidential contender before fleeing Congo in May 2016 as prosecutors announced their intent to try him on charges of hiring mercenaries. Katumbi denied the allegations.

— From news services