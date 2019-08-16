SYRIA

Airstrike kills at least 13, including children

A suspected Russian airstrike hit a gathering of displaced people Friday in a town in Syria’s last rebel enclave, killing at least 13, including a number of children, activists and a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the strike, suspected to have been carried out by Russian aircraft, hit the town of Hass, south of Idlib province, where peopled displaced by violence had congregated. The monitoring group said the attack killed at least four children.

Other activist-operated networks, including the Thiqa news agency, reported the attack and also put the death toll at 13. Syrian troops have been on the offensive in Idlib and the surrounding area since April 30 in a Russia-backed campaign.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Some phone lines reopened in Kashmir

Authorities began restoring some telephone lines in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Friday night, the top state official said, as heavy security prevented some protests in the region’s main city of Srinagar from getting out of control.

Telephone and Internet links were cut and public assembly was banned in Kashmir just before New Delhi removed the decades-old autonomy the Muslim majority territory enjoyed under the Indian constitution. The measures were aimed at preventing protests.

B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, the chief secretary of Jammu and Kashmir, did not say when Internet and cellphone services would be restored. He added that militant groups could use the latter to organize “terror actions.”

— Reuters

German firm says eight crew members seized by pirates: A German shipping company said pirates boarded one of its vessels and abducted eight crew members off the coast of West Africa on Wednesday. MC-Schiffahrt said on its website that the Marmalaita was anchored off Douala, Cameroon, when the nighttime raid happened. Deutsche Presse-Agentur, the German news agency, reported Friday that three Russian citizens are among the abducted.

Palestinian driver shot dead in alleged vehicle attack: Israeli police fatally shot a Palestinian man they said drove his vehicle into two Israeli pedestrians in the West Bank, injuring them both. Israel's national rescue service, Magen David Adom, said a teenage boy was severely hurt and a teenage girl moderately injured in the attack near the Gush Etzion settlement bloc, south of Jerusalem.

— From news services