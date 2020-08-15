Despite harsh police crackdowns against the protesters, including the detention of some 7,000 people, the demonstrations have swelled into the largest and most sustained anti-government movement since Lukashenko took power in 1994.

In other related developments:

●The 65-year-old Lukashenko on Saturday rejected suggestions that foreign mediators try to help resolve the crisis. He discussed the situation in a call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the first publicly known direct contact between the two leaders since the election.

● The United States is discussing the situation in Belarus with the European Union, said Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Speaking in Warsaw, his last stop on a tour of central Europe, Pompeo said that Washington was tracking the situation and that the aim of conversations with the E.U. is to “try to help, as best we can, the Belarusian people achieve sovereignty and freedom.”

● The partner of a man who died in the protests says she does not believe the official account that Alexander Taraikovsky was killed when an explosive device that he intended to throw at police blew up in his hand. Elena German said she is sure her 34-year-old partner was shot by police.

— Associated Press

LEBANON

U.S.: No bailout without reforms

There can be no financial bailout for Lebanon, a senior U.S. official said Saturday, calling on the country’s political leaders to heed popular calls for change, real reform and an end to endemic corruption. David Hale, U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, said the United States and its allies will respond to “systemic reforms with sustained financial support.”

Hale also called for a thorough and transparent investigation into the Aug. 4 blast that killed nearly 180 people and wounded thousands. He said an FBI team is arriving this weekend to take part in the investigation at the invitation of Lebanese authorities.

After visiting the site of the blast, Hale called for the state to exercise control over its borders and ports, in a clear reference to claims the Hezbollah group controls them. “We can never go back to an era in which anything goes at the port or borders of Lebanon,” Hale said.

Washington and its allies consider the Iran-backed group Hezbollah a terrorist organization and have accused it of abusing government funds and undermining state authority.

— Associated Press

Iran's Revolutionary Guard warns UAE of 'consequences': Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard vowed there would be dangerous consequences for the United Arab Emirates after it announced a historic deal with Israel to open up diplomatic relations. The guard called the deal a "shameful" agreement and an "evil action" that was underwritten by the United States, according to the group's statement on a website it runs, Sepah News. The guard warned that the deal with Israel will set back American influence in the Middle East and bring a "dangerous future" for the Emirati government.

Afghan peace negotiator survives assassination attempt: Fawzia Koofi, a member of Afghanistan's peace negotiating team, was lightly wounded in an assassination attempt, officials said. Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry, said Koofi, who is also a former parliamentarian, was attacked Friday afternoon near the capital, Kabul, while she was returning from a visit to the northern province of Parwan. Koofi is part of a 21-member team charged with representing the Afghan government in upcoming peace talks with the Taliban, following a U.S. deal with the militants that was struck in February.

Kuomintang loses mayoral race in Taiwan: Taiwan's main opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), was routed in a key mayoral by-election. The KMT, which traditionally favors close ties with China, has been trying to reinvent itself since being trounced by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) in January's presidential and parliamentary elections. The by-election in the southern city of Kaohsiung was called after its KMT mayor, Han Kuo-yu, was removed from office by a massive margin in a recall vote in June, his opponents charging he had little interest in the city. The DPP's Chen Chi-Mai, a former vice premier, won 70 percent of the votes, thrashing KMT candidate Jane Lee, though only about half of electors turned out.