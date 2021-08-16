4 Palestinians killed in shootout with Israeli forces: Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians, Palestinian health officials said. The fighting erupted in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where tensions have been high since a man was killed in fighting with Israel earlier this month. Israel's paramilitary border police said its forces were attempting to arrest a suspect when they "came under heavy fire from close range" by gunmen. It said that Israeli forces returned fire and that no officer was injured. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded.