The two sides, which gave no details on the outcome of the talks that began in Mexico last week, said in a joint statement that they would meet again Sept. 3-6, without saying where.
For the discussions to yield an agreement, President Nicolás Maduro has demanded that sanctions imposed by the United States and the Europe Union on Venezuelan officials and institutions be lifted.
For its part, the opposition coalition wants humanitarian aid, including coronavirus vaccines, to be allowed into Venezuela; the release of dozens of supporters it considers “political prisoners”; and guarantees that it will be permitted to participate fairly in regional elections in November.
Guevara was released a month after he was arrested by intelligence agents. Officials later said he was linked to a bout of gang violence in the capital, Caracas.
— Reuters
GREECE
Two new wildfires erupt outside Athens
Fanned by strong winds, two new wildfires erupted Monday in hard-hit Greece, triggering evacuation alerts for villages southeast and northwest of Athens — only days after blazes consumed large tracts of forest north of the Greek capital.
Greece has been roiled by hundreds of wildfires this month, on the heels of its most severe heat wave in decades, which left its forests tinder-dry. Other Mediterranean countries also have suffered similar problems.
Scientists say there is little doubt that climate change from the burning of coal, oil and natural gas is driving more extreme weather events.
The worst of the two blazes that erupted Monday was in the Vilia area northwest of the Greek capital, which triggered an evacuation alert for eight villages. Greece’s minister for public order, Michalis Chrisochoidis, said the flames were coursing through a densely forested area with scattered villages, none of which were in direct danger.
Another fire broke out earlier in the Keratea region southeast of Athens, burning shrub land and threatening a national park. Three communities were ordered evacuated.
Greece’s fire service said 45 wildfires erupted across the country between late Sunday and late Monday. Most were quickly contained.
— Associated Press
4 Palestinians killed in shootout with Israeli forces: Israeli troops clashed with Palestinian gunmen during a late-night arrest raid in the occupied West Bank, killing four Palestinians, Palestinian health officials said. The fighting erupted in Jenin, a city in the northern West Bank where tensions have been high since a man was killed in fighting with Israel earlier this month. Israel's paramilitary border police said its forces were attempting to arrest a suspect when they "came under heavy fire from close range" by gunmen. It said that Israeli forces returned fire and that no officer was injured. Wafa, the official Palestinian news agency, said four men were killed by Israeli fire and a fifth was seriously wounded.
Death toll in Turkey floods climbs to 77: Rescuers recovered more bodies from the flooding that devastated parts of Turkey's Black Sea coast last week, bringing the death toll to 77, officials said. Torrential rains battered the country's northwestern Black Sea provinces on Aug. 11, causing floods that demolished homes and bridges, swept away cars and blocked access to numerous roads. The flooding came after Turkey endured a searing heat wave and as crews in the south were taming wildfires that raced across the country's Mediterranean coast.
19 people abducted from Nigerian school, police say: Gunmen have abducted 15 students and four staffers from a school in northwestern Nigeria, police said. A police officer and two security guards were killed in the attack on the College of Agriculture and Animal Science in Zamfara state, a police spokesman said. The school's provost was abducted about a month ago and released a few days later. Zamfara is one of the Nigerian states targeted most by armed groups that often kidnap schoolchildren and travelers for ransom.
— From news services