PAKISTAN

Imran Khan chosen as prime minister

Cricket-star-turned-politician Imran Khan was chosen Friday as Pakistan’s next prime minister, elected on a promise to reform a system rife with corruption and traditionally controlled by the country’s powerful landowners.

Khan secured 176 votes in the National Assembly, defeating the opposition’s candidate, Shahbaz Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League-N party, who got 96.

Khan’s populist Pakistan Justice Movement won the most seats in the July 25 elections but fell short of securing a majority in the 342-seat house. He is to be sworn in as premier on Saturday.

An Oxford graduate, Khan formed his party in 1996, vowing to forge a corruption-free “new Pakistan” with justice for all without discrimination.

In his first speech to lawmakers as premier, Khan dismissed allegations of election fraud and vowed to enforce “ruthless accountability” to combat corruption.

— Associated Press

INDIA

Stranded rescued in flood-hit Kerala state

Rescuers used helicopters and boats to evacuate thousands of people stranded on their rooftops after unprecedented flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala that killed more than 320 people.

“Kerala state is facing its worst flood in 100 years,” tweeted the office of the state’s top elected official, Pinarayi Vijayan.

With heavy rains stopping for the first time in a week, rescuers moved quickly to take those marooned by floods to 1,500 state-run camps. They used more than a dozen helicopters and about 400 boats across the state, relief officials said.

The rains triggered flooding, landslides, and home and bridge collapses, killing more than 320 people, officials say.

Monsoon rains kill hundreds every year in India. The season runs from June to September. More than 1,000 people have lost their lives in seven states since the start of this year’s rains.

— Associated Press

Turkish court denies American pastor's appeal for release: A Turkish court rejected an appeal to release American Christian pastor Andrew Brunson from house arrest, broadcaster Haberturk said. Brunson, an evangelical pastor residing in the coastal province of Izmir, is standing trial in Turkey on espionage and terrorism-related charges. His case now lies at the heart of a diplomatic crisis between Turkey and the United States that has prompted a crash of Turkey's lira currency.

Mali opposition leader rejects announced election results: Mali's opposition leader has rejected the announcement that President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta was the winner of a presidential runoff in the West African nation, saying he would file a fraud complaint to the Constitutional Court. Soumaïla Cissé declared that, according to results from his party, he won the runoff with 51.75 percent of the vote to Keïta's 48.25 percent. The Ministry of Territorial Administration said Thursday that Keita won a second five-year term, capturing more than 67 percent of the vote. The Constitutional Court has until Aug. 22 to approve the results.

Two Palestinian protesters reportedly killed: Israeli troops killed two Palestinians and wounded scores of others taking part in weekly Gaza border protests, medics said. Some 20,000 people participated in the protests, which took place a few hundred meters from the border fence, though dozens came closer, with some rolling burning tires, witnesses said. An Israeli army spokeswoman said troops had responded with "riot-dispersal means" to prevent breaches of the border.

Netanyahu questioned in telecom case: Israeli police questioned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over what local media said was a case involving the country's largest telecom firm, one of three corruption probes in which he has been named as a suspect. Netanyahu, a conservative premier now in his fourth term, has denied any wrongdoing. He has been questioned over "Case 4000" before and police have yet to make a recommendation about any charges.

Ancient cheese found in Egyptian tomb: Scientists in Egypt say they've discovered "probably the most ancient archaeological solid residue of cheese ever found." Archaeologists came across it while cleaning the sands around a 19th Dynasty tomb at the vast Saqqara necropolis of the ancient city of Memphis. The 3,200-year-old cheese was made from a mixture of cow's milk and that of a sheep or goat, a study in Analytical Chemistry said.

— From news services