INDIA

Phone service restored in Kashmir region

Authorities in Indian-administered Kashmir began restoring landline phone service on Saturday after a nearly two-week security crackdown and news blackout following a decision by India’s government to downgrade the Muslim-majority region’s autonomy. Police also said restrictions on the movement of people were relaxed in several parts of the region.

Shahid Choudhary, a government administrator in Srinagar, the region’s main city, said that restrictions were being lifted in most areas and that government offices were open. He also said on Twitter that food and other supplies were available “in abundance.”

Rohit Kansal, another administrator in Srinagar, said there were six or seven minor incidents of protests in areas that remained under a lockdown, suggesting clashes with security forces. He said that eight people suffered injuries but that they were in stable condition. He didn’t give other details.

Security forces that blanketed the region remained on high alert after mass protests on Friday. The government had imposed the lockdown to avoid a violent reaction to the government’s Aug. 5 decision.

— Associated Press

Yemeni separatists withdraw from government buildings: Southern Yemeni separatists have withdrawn from some government buildings in Aden that they seized last week. But they held on to military camps that give them control over the southern port, interim seat of Yemen's ousted Saudi-backed government.

Airstrikes reportedly kill dozens in Syria: Airstrikes have killed more than two dozen civilians in northwestern Syria in the past two days, in an escalation of a Russian-backed offensive against the last major rebel stronghold, a war monitor and local activists said Saturday. An airstrike in the village of Deir Sharki killed seven members of one family, most of them children, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Protests in Hong Kong continue: Dueling demonstrations occurred on both sides of Hong Kong's famous harbor Saturday, highlighting the political divide in the semiautonomous Chinese territory. Pro-democracy activists marched through a district in Kowloon, while supporters of the Beijing-backed government rallied in a park on the Hong Kong Island side. The democracy protests have raged continuously for 10 weeks.

Israel says rockets are fired from Gaza Strip: The Israeli military says three rockets were fired from the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip into southern Israel. Israeli aerial defense batteries intercepted two of the missiles. Shrapnel from the Iron Dome defense system landed on the patio of a house, according to news reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries. It was the second incident of rocket fire from Gaza in 24 hours.

Italy allows unaccompanied minors off ship: Italy's hard-line interior minister buckled under pressure and agreed to let 27 unaccompanied minors leave a migrant rescue ship after two weeks at sea. In recent days, Premier Giuseppe Conte had written to Interior Minister Matteo Salvini demanding that minors be allowed off the boat. After initially refusing, Salvini wrote back Saturday with a three-page missive of his own saying he would do so but made clear it was Conte's choice.

— From news services