The Israeli army said the strikes were a response to explosive balloons launched by Hamas-affiliated group over the border, and attempts by Palestinian protesters to throw explosives at the Israel-Gaza perimeter fence and soldiers stationed along it.

Dozens of Palestinians took part in the protests. The military said the protesters “burned tires, hurled explosive devices and grenades towards the security fence and attempted to approach it.”

The Gaza health ministry said Israeli gunfire at protesters wounded two Palestinians.

Israel holds Hamas, the Islamist militant group ruling the Gaza Strip, responsible for all attacks emanating from the Palestinian territory.

Incendiary balloons from the Gaza Strip have caused extensive damage to Israeli fields in recent days. It comes as Hamas, like other Palestinian factions, denounced the United Arab Emirates for agreeing to formal ties with Israel.

— Associated Press

SOUTH KOREA

U.S. military exercises to be scaled back

The United States and South Korea will begin their annual joint military exercises this week, Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said Sunday. But a spreading coronavirus outbreak has apparently forced the allies to scale back an already low-key training program mainly involving computer-simulated war scenarios.

The drills from Tuesday to Aug. 28 could still irk North Korea, which portrays the allies’ training as invasion rehearsals and has threatened to abandon stalled nuclear talks if Washington persists with what it perceives as “hostile policies” toward Pyongyang.

The exercises also come at a delicate time after President Trump openly complained about the costs of maintaining 28,500 U.S. troops stationed in South Korea to protect against North Korean threats. The allies have so far failed to sign a new cost-sharing agreement after the last one expired at the end of 2019.

The drills involve so-called combined command post training, which is focused on computerized simulations aimed at preparing the two militaries for various battle scenarios.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff did not specify how many troops will participate. But it’s clear the size would be smaller than the summer drills of previous years. The coronavirus pandemic has limited the number of U.S. troops who could be brought in from abroad.

— Associated Press

U.K. students protest grading during pandemic: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced mounting calls Sunday to sort out a crisis over how crucial final grades are being awarded to high school students in England during the pandemic. Hundreds of students took to the streets of London to protest what they consider a grave injustice. Gathering outside the Department for Education, the students vented frustration at a system that has already seen 40 percent of final-year A-level students receive lower grades than those predicted by their teachers. Many students are clearly fearful the lower grades will limit their options.

Zimbabwe bishops criticize rights abuses: Zimbabwe is embroiled in an economic and political crisis marked by human rights abuses, said the country's Roman Catholic bishops, who were then criticized by the government as trying to promote genocide. In a pastoral letter read out at all Catholic churches Sunday, the bishops said Zimbabwe is in "a multilayered crisis of the convergence of economic collapse, deepening poverty, food insecurity, corruption and human rights abuses." President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government quickly responded, accusing the bishops of being "evil."