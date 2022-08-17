World Digest: Aug. 17, 2022

Placeholder while article actions load

President-elect ready for court challenge Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Kenyan President-elect William Ruto said Wednesday that if there are court challenges to the election results, “we will engage in those,” as East Africa’s most stable democracy awaited a likely petition from losing candidate Raila Odinga. Ruto, Kenya’s deputy president, was declared the winner of last week’s tight election on Monday, but the electoral commission became publicly divided minutes before the declaration. Four of the seven commissioners, who were appointed last year by President Uhuru Kenyatta, asserted that the commission chair had excluded them from the final steps before his declaration.

In a statement responding to the allegations, the commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati, asserted Wednesday that the four dissenting commissioners “demanded that the chairperson moderates the results for purpose of forcing an election ­re-run contrary to their oath of office. This is tantamount to subverting the Constitution and the sovereign will of the people of Kenya.”

Odinga, in his fifth bid for the presidency, has said his campaign will pursue “all constitutional and legal options” to challenge the election results. It is not clear on what grounds Odinga would challenge the results.

— Associated Press

NATO eyes larger peacekeeping force

NATO will increase its peacekeeping force in Kosovo if there is an escalation of tensions with neighboring Serbia, the alliance’s chief said Wednesday, on the eve of talks between the estranged western Balkan neighbors facilitated by the European Union.

“We have now a significant mission, a military presence in Kosovo close to 4,000 troops,” Jens Stoltenberg said after talks in Brussels with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic. “If needed, we will move forces, deploy them where needed and increase our presence.”

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo flared this month when Pristina said it would oblige Serbs living in the north, who are backed by Belgrade and don’t recognize Kosovo institutions, to use car license plates issued by the Kosovo government.

Kosovo won independence from Serbia in 2008, but Serbia still considers Kosovo legally part of its territory.

— Reuters

Israel, Turkey to restore ties: Israel and Turkey will restore full diplomatic relations and dispatch ambassadors for the first time in years, the latest step in months of reconciliation, the Israeli prime minister's office announced. The two countries were once friendly, but relations disintegrated over the past decade under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has been an outspoken critic of Israel's policies toward the Palestinians. Israel, in turn, has objected to Turkey's embrace of the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

10 injured as wildfire causes train to turn back in Spain: A wildfire in eastern Spain caused a train driver to stop and prepare to change directions to avoid the flames, and several passengers were injured when they got off rather than wait, officials said. The train was traveling in the Valencia region on Tuesday night when the driver decided to reverse course because of the fire advancing from around the town of Bejís, farther east. Some passengers got off the train when it stopped, including ones who broke windows to escape, officials said. Ten people were reported injured. The wildfire is one of two still raging out of control in eastern Spain.

El Salvador extends suspension of rights: With 50,000 people locked up since late March for alleged gang ties, El Salvador's congress has approved another month-long extension of the state of exception that suspends some basic rights to combat the country's powerful gangs. Polls have shown the move to be widely popular despite criticism from rights groups inside and outside El Salvador. Those groups and relatives of the detained say people are arrested without evidence and jailed for months as they await trial.

— From news services

