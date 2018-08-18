TURKEY

Erdogan warns of 'economic coup'

Turkey’s president says his country will stand strong against an “attempted economic coup” amid heightened tensions with the United States.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan told thousands of supporters in Ankara on Saturday that the country was being “threatened by the economy, sanctions, foreign currency, interest rates and inflation.”

“We tell them that we see their game and we challenge them,” he said.

Turkey is reeling from a massive sell-off of its currency after Washington imposed sanctions and threatened new ones if American evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson isn’t released. Brunson faces up to 35 years in jail if convicted of espionage and terrorism-related charges. He maintains his innocence.

The Turkish lira’s value has dropped 38 percent against the dollar since the beginning of the year and sank as low as 7.24 against the dollar last week. Ratings agencies Standard & Poor’s and Moody’s downgraded Turkey’s credit rating to “junk” status on Friday.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Venezuelans flee border town in riot

Angry residents of a Brazilian border town, Pacaraima, rioted and drove out Venezuelan immigrants Saturday after a local restaurant owner was stabbed and beaten.

The riots forced hundreds of Venezuelans to flee back across the border on foot, and residents set fire to the belongings they left behind and to tires to block the only road crossing between the two countries, according to video images released by the state of Roraima government.

After reaching their own country, Venezuelans attacked a group of 30 Brazilians who were shopping across the border and who had to be taken to a shelter, Roraima security secretary Giuliana Castro said.

Venezuela’s Information Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Tens of thousands of Venezuelans have poured over the border into Roraima state in recent years, fleeing economic and political turmoil at home. Roraima officials say the influx has overwhelmed social services and brought a rise in crime, as well as incidents of xenophobia.

— Reuters

Brazil to lift military police patrol in Rio: Brazil's public security minister, Raul Jungmann, said that as of December, the military will no longer be in charge of security forces in Rio de Janeiro state. The military took control of security in February amid a spike in violence. The measure put thousands of soldiers in the streets and increased operations against drug-trafficking gangs that operate largely in poor areas.

Monsoon victims in India inundate rescue call lines: Thousands of stranded people are waiting to be rescued and officials pleaded for more help in the monsoon-racked Indian state of Kerala. After a brief respite Friday, heavy rains hit parts of the state again Saturday morning, slowing attempts to deploy rescuers and get relief supplies to isolated areas. More than 300,000 people have taken shelter in about 1,500 state-run relief camps, officials said. Authorities said they were being inundated with calls for assistance, local media reported.

Genoa bridge collapse death toll rises to 43: A Genoa hospital says a Romanian truck driver who suffered severe cranial and chest injuries in the city's bridge collapse has died. Doctors had described Marian Rosca, 36, as the most severely injured of the survivors of Tuesday's collapse of the Morandi Bridge, a key artery in Genoa. His death raises to 43 the number of people who died when the bridge collapsed. Several other survivors remain hospitalized.



No, Germans aren't preparing to welcome E.T.: The German government says it has made no preparations for the possibility that aliens might land in the European country. In a response to questions from opposition Green Party lawmaker Dieter Janecek, the government said that "there are no protocols or plans for a possible first contact with alien life." Justifying that stance, the government added that it believes "a first contact on German territory is extremely unlikely, based on today's scientific knowledge."

— From news services