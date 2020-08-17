At 82, the former king is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland into possible financial wrongdoing.

AD

Juan Carlos facilitated Spain’s transition to democratic rule in the 1970s. He reigned for nearly four decades. But criticism grew as his luxurious life and corruption scandals offered a striking contrast with the suffering of Spaniards during the global financial crisis.

AD

In 2014, Juan Carlos abdicated the throne, which went to Felipe, who has taken steps to shield the monarchy from the scandals.

Despite relocating overseas, Juan Carlos has pledged via his attorney to make himself available to prosecutors in Spain. Their investigation is looking into whether he received millions of dollars in kickbacks from Saudi Arabia during the construction of a high-speed railway there by a Spanish consortium.

AD

A separate Swiss judicial probe is looking into millions of euros allegedly given to Juan Carlos by the late Saudi King Abdullah.

— Associated Press

GERMANY

Police investigated over knee-on-neck incident

German police have opened an internal investigation of a weekend incident caught on video in which two Düsseldorf police officers pinned a young man to the ground, one holding his arms behind him and the other holding the man’s head with his knee, authorities said Monday.

AD

In the video of the Saturday evening incident, which was widely shared on Twitter, a bystander can be heard saying “Move your knee, brother” and “That’s not funny.”

Düsseldorf police said the officers had been called to a restaurant about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a central part of the city over reports that about 10 people were rioting.

AD

The youth who was pinned was apparently not involved in the fracas but “disrupted police measures” when officers arrived on the scene, then assaulted officers when they were trying to identify him, police said.

After the incident, the youth, whose name and age were not given, was taken to the police station for identification and then handed over to his legal guardians.

“The video in question is being intensively analyzed and evaluated with regard to how the police intervened,” Düsseldorf police said in a statement.

AD

The investigation is being conducted by police in nearby Duisburg “for reasons of neutrality,” police said.

Germany has seen many Black Lives Matter protests since George Floyd, a Black man, was killed May 25 in Minneapolis in police custody, with one officer holding his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.

AD

In the Düsseldorf case, both the officers involved are White and the youth who was pinned also appears to be White and was apparently unharmed.

— Associated Press

3 Indian troops, 2 militants killed in Kashmir fighting: Two paramilitary soldiers and a police officer were killed in a rebel attack in Indian-controlled Kashmir, triggering a gunfight in which two attackers died, officials said. Police said militants attacked police and soldiers on patrol in the northern Kreeri area, killing the three security personnel. Police and soldiers then launched a search operation in the area, resulting in the deadly gun battle, a paramilitary spokesman said. The violence comes amid more than a year of near-daily fighting between Pakistani and Indian troops along the highly militarized frontier that divides Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed rivals, both of which claim the Himalayan region in its entirety.

AD

AD

Israeli forces shoot, wound deaf Palestinian: Israeli security guards shot and wounded a Palestinian who is deaf and could not hear their commands to stop at a West Bank checkpoint where only vehicles are permitted, police said. A guard involved in the shooting was detained as part of an investigation into the incident, a police spokesman said. Later, police said one person was wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem's Old City. The alleged attacker reportedly was fatally shot by police.