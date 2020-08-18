An Interior Ministry spokesman said 14 mortar shells were fired from two vehicles in the northern and eastern part of the Afghan capital. Four children were among the wounded.

Also Tuesday, Afghanistan’s intelligence agency said it killed the Islamic State’s chief justice, Abdullah Orakzai, in a “complex and targeted operation,” without elaborating.

The statement said Orakzai had orchestrated a prison break this month in eastern Nangahar province that killed at least 39 people. About 400 Islamic State militants escaped in the first hours of the attack.

The mortar attack in Kabul came a day after the government said it would not release the last 320 Taliban prisoners it holds until the insurgents free more captured Afghan soldiers. The decision is likely to further delay intra-Afghan peace talks sought by the United States.

— Associated Press

MAURITIUS

Officials arrest captain

of ship that spilled oil

Authorities in Mauritius have arrested the captain of the Japanese ship that ran aground near Mauritius and spilled 1,000 tons of oil on the Indian Ocean island’s protected coastline.

Sunil Kumar Nandeshwar, captain of the MV Wakashio, was charged with “endangering safe navigation” and is in custody pending a bail hearing next week, a police inspector said Tuesday.

The ship’s first officer also was charged and is being held, he said.

The Wakashio ran aground on a coral reef on July 25. After being pounded by waves for days, the vessel cracked and started leaking oil on Aug. 6. The ship spilled more than 1,000 tons of its cargo of 4,000 tons of fuel into the waters of the Mahebourg Lagoon, one of the island’s most pristine coastal areas.

Most of the remaining 3,000 tons of fuel was pumped out before the ship split apart, but environmental groups warned that the damage to the surrounding coral reefs could be irreversible.

The Wakashio was supposed to stay at least 10 miles from shore, but it ran aground just a mile from the island. Owner Nagashiki Shipping is investigating why the ship went off course, and it has sent experts to help clean up the spill. The Mauritius government is seeking compensation from the company.

— Associated Press

Sweden pulls diplomats out of N. Korea: Sweden said it has temporarily withdrawn all its diplomats from North Korea, where its embassy also represents the interests of the United States and other nations, partly over issues linked to the coronavirus pandemic. Most other Western nations that have diplomatic relations with Pyongyang, including Germany, Britain and France, have already pulled staff out temporarily, citing the difficulty of rotating staff and bringing in supplies during the pandemic. North Korea says it has no confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus but has taken significant steps to prevent any spread.

Earthquake hits Philippines: A strong earthquake jolted the central Philippines, killing at least one person; injuring dozens; and damaging houses, two buildings used for coronavirus quarantine, bridges and a port. The 6.6-magnitude quake hit about three miles from the coastal town of Cataingan at a depth of about 13 miles, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said. The earthquake was set off by a movement of the Philippine Fault, said Renato Solidum, head of the volcanology institute. The Philippines lies along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of faults around the Pacific Ocean where most of the world's quakes occur.