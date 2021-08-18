Poland said Wednesday it had deployed nearly 1,000 troops to its border with Belarus to help border guards cope with a surge of migrants — again mostly from Iraq — who were trying to enter the country.
“This aggressive behavior . . . is unacceptable and amounts to a direct attack aimed at destabilizing and pressurizing the EU,” said a statement by Slovenia, which holds the bloc’s rotating presidency until the end of the year, after emergency talks among the bloc’s interior ministers.
“The European Union will need to further consider its response to these situations in order to increase its effectiveness and to deter any future attempts to instrumentalize illegal migration in this manner,” the statement said.
The migrant movements spiked after the European Union slapped sanctions on officials from Belarus. The measures were imposed after President Alexander Lukashenko ordered a crackdown on opponents and protesters after claiming victory in a vote last year that the West denounced as rigged. His main election challenger fled to Lithuania.
BOLIVIA
Former government
is accused of torture
Bolivia’s recent interim government persecuted opponents with “systematic torture” and “summary executions” by security forces in the tumultuous aftermath of president Evo Morales’s resignation in 2019, according to a new report by independent human rights experts.
The scathing 471-page report is the most comprehensive yet to examine the events surrounding the disputed 2019 presidential vote, when Morales’s narrow election to an unprecedented fourth term triggered widespread protests spurred by strong international allegations of voting fraud — claims later questioned by foreign electoral experts.
The report, presented Tuesday in La Paz in an event attended by new President Luis Arce, was commissioned by the Organization of American States chief human rights watchdog under an agreement with the former interim government led by Jeanine Áñez.
The five-member panel’s findings of widespread abuses by security forces acting under the conservative interim government’s direction is likely to embolden leftist supporters of Morales and Arce, who have long maintained Áñez took power through a coup tacitly backed by the Trump administration.
Businessman charged in Malta killing: One of Malta's wealthiest business executives, Yorgen Fenech, has been indicted on a charge of the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, prosecutors said in court documents filed Wednesday. Fenech has been under arrest since November 2019, accused of complicity to murder. He has since been undergoing a pretrial compilation of evidence in which he pleaded not guilty. Caruana Galizia was blown up by a car bomb as she drove out of her residence Oct. 16, 2017, in a killing that shocked Europe and raised questions about the rule of law in the European Union's smallest member state.
Deaths exceed 1,000 since Myanmar coup: The death toll as a result of Myanmar's Feb. 1 coup topped 1,000 on Wednesday, according to an official of the Assistance Association of Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group, which has been recording killings by security forces. A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to a request for comment. The military authorities have previously said the AAPP figures, widely cited by international organizations, are exaggerated. The army also has said scores of members of the security forces have been killed. The AAPP does not include them in its count.
China accuses Internet censor of corruption: China's ruling Communist Party has expelled a leading Internet censor and accused him of a range of crimes and rule-breaking, including corruption and failure to properly guide public opinion. Peng Bo had been deputy head of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Handling of Cults, a body set up after the party launched a sweeping crackdown against the Falun Gong meditation sect that it viewed as a threat to its authority. The announcement was unusual both for the sensitivity of Peng's position and the accusations of losing faith and defiance of party orders.
