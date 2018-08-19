Cows nudge a carcass on the side of a road while a family waits for relief after flooding in the southern Indian state of Kerala on Sunday. (MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP/Getty Images)

INDIA

800,000 displaced in flooding in Kerala state

About 800,000 people have been displaced and more than 350 have died in the worst flooding in a century in southern India’s Kerala state, officials said Sunday, as rescuers searched for people stranded in the hardest-hit areas.

Downpours that started Aug. 8 have triggered floods and landslides and caused homes and bridges to collapse across Kerala.

Thousands of rescuers were continuing efforts to reach out to stranded people and get relief supplies to isolated areas, said P.H. Kurian, a top disaster management official in Kerala.

An estimated 800,000 people have taken shelter in about 4,000 relief camps in the state, he said.

Rainfall in some areas was well over double that of a typical monsoon season. Officials estimate that more than 6,000 miles of roads have been damaged. One of the state’s major airports, in the city of Kochi, was closed last week because of the flooding. It is to remain closed until Aug. 26.

The Indian government said a naval air base in Kochi would be opened for commercial flights starting Monday morning.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the flooded landscape from a helicopter Saturday and met with state officials, promising more than $70 million in aid. Officials put initial storm damage estimates at nearly $3 billion.

More than 1,000 people have died in flooding in seven Indian states this monsoon season, including more than 350 in Kerala.

— Associated Press

INDONESIA

Powerful quakes cut power, topple buildings

A strong earthquake cut power across the Indonesian island of Lombok and destroyed buildings as the tourist hot spot tries to recover from a temblor earlier this month that killed hundreds.

The shallow 6.9-magnitude quake that hit just after 10 p.m. Sunday was one of many powerful temblors in the northeast of the island that also caused landslides. The nighttime quake was followed by strong aftershocks.

At least three people have been reported dead.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said power was cut across the island. Some houses and other buildings collapsed, it said.

Dwikorita Karnawati, who heads Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency, said buildings that have not collapsed have suffered repeated stress, and authorities have urged people to avoid mountain slopes and weakened buildings.

A 7.0-magnitude quake that struck Lombok on Aug. 5 killed 460 people, damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people.

— Associated Press

CYPRUS

EgyptAir hijacker ends fight, is extradited

An Egyptian man who hijacked a domestic EgyptAir flight in 2016 and ordered it to land in Cyprus has been extradited to his homeland after he gave up a drawn-out legal fight, authorities said Sunday.

Seif Eddin Mustafa had challenged extradition on the grounds that he could face torture or an unfair trial in Egypt.

Mustafa hijacked the EgyptAir flight in March 2016 using a fake suicide belt and diverted it to the Mediterranean island of Cyprus. A six-hour standoff with Cypriot authorities ended peacefully, and Mustafa was arrested.

Mustafa told a Cypriot court that he meant no harm to anyone. He said he was trying to expose the “fascist regime” of Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi and to help secure the release of 63 female dissidents being held in Egyptian prisons.

But prosecutors said Mustafa admitted in a written statement to police that he carried out the hijacking only to reunite with his estranged Cypriot family. Mustafa dismissed the statement as “purposeful misinformation” put out by the Cypriot and Egyptian governments to discredit him.

Doros Polycarpou, with the migrant support group that aided Mustafa, said the 62-year-old decided of his own accord to return home and face prosecution there because he could “no longer take” conditions in Cyprus’s prison complex.

— Associated Press

Sentence doubled for police officer who shot Palestinian: Israel's Supreme Court has doubled the sentence of a former border police officer convicted in the death of a stone-throwing Palestinian teenager in 2014. The court upheld a state appeal for a longer sentence, extending Ben Deri's imprisonment to 18 months from nine months. The Jerusalem District Court ruled in April that Deri unjustly opened fire during protests in the West Bank, killing Nadim Nuwara, 17.

— From news services