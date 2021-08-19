Workens Alexandre, one of the doctors seized, is among Haiti’s few orthopedic surgeons, who are desperately needed for quake victims with broken limbs.
An official at the Bernard Mevs Hospital said 45 of the 48 quake victims being treated at the facility needed orthopedic surgery.
Gangs in the rough Martissant neighborhood on the capital’s outskirts had announced a truce earlier in the week to allow aid to flow to the southwestern part of Haiti, hit hardest by the Saturday earthquake. It was unclear whether those gangs were involved in the latest abductions.
The kidnapping of another doctor, an obstetrician on his way to perform an emergency Caesarean delivery, occurred in Pétion-Ville, one of the wealthier areas of the capital. The doctor’s patient and her child died because of the delay in treatment.
The quake has killed nearly 2,200 people and injured more than 12,000.
— Associated Press
Israel announces resumption of Qatari payments to Gaza: Israel said it has reached an agreement with Qatar for the Persian Gulf country to resume aid payments to thousands of families in the Gaza Strip, a step aimed at easing tensions with the Hamas-ruled Palestinian territory in the wake of an 11-day war in May. Qatar has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to Gaza's poorest families in recent years. But since May, Israel had blocked the payments, insisting on safeguards that none of the money would reach Hamas. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that under the new arrangement, funds would be transferred by the United Nations directly to the bank accounts of Gaza families.
Colombia extradites ELN rebels to U.S. to face charges: Colombia has for the first time extradited two alleged members of the National Liberation Army, or ELN, accused by a U.S. federal court of drug trafficking. The men were wanted by the Southern District of Texas, Colombian Justice Minister Wilson Ruiz said. Colombia — under constant pressure from the United States to reduce the production of coca and cocaine — has sent hundreds of its citizens north over the past three decades to face drug charges.
5 reported killed in government shelling in Syria: Government forces shelled a village in rebel-held northwestern Syria, killing five people, opposition activists said. The shelling killed one woman, three of her children and another child, according to the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Northwestern Syria has been witnessing sporadic military activities since a cease-fire there was brokered in March 2020 by Turkey and Russia, which support opposing sides in Syria's civil war. The deal ended a crushing Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in the country.
9 students abducted in Nigeria: Gunmen in northwest Nigeria abducted nine students who were on their way home from an Islamic school, two days after a mass school abduction in a neighboring state, police said. In the latest kidnapping, in Katsina state, the students were whisked away by the bandits on motorcycles into a nearby forested area, according to a resident. Nigeria has been witnessing a spike in mass school kidnappings in recent months.
— From news services