COLOMBIA

Santos offers relief to Venezuelan refugees

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Thursday granted 440,000 refugees from crisis-stricken Venezuela two years of help, while urging leaders in the neighboring country to stem the humanitarian crisis.

Santos, who leaves office on Tuesday, granted the refugees two-year residency permits, allowing them to study, work and get medical care.

“The whole world is increasingly terrified of what is happening in Venezuela,” he said.

Relations are tense between Colombia and Venezuela, which is in the grips of a five-year crisis under President Nicolás Maduro’s government. Venezuelans struggle to afford scarce food and medicine amid soaring inflation — driving masses across borders.

Santos blamed Maduro for the crisis, which he said burdens neighboring countries. He said that more than 1 million Venezuelans have fled to Colombia in the past 18 months.

Santos urged Maduro to allow international humanitarian relief, but Maduro has refused to do so.

While critical of Maduro, Santos said his country is willing to help those suffering. “They are Colombians returning to the country,” he said. “They are Venezuelans. They are Colombian-Venezuelan families, and they’re returning in precarious conditions.”

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

3 foreigners abducted, fatally shot in Kabul

Three foreigners were kidnapped in Kabul and found shot dead in a car on Thursday in the latest sign of the declining security in Afghanistan’s capital.

The motive and perpetrators behind the killings were not clear, said Nasrat Rahimi, a spokesman for the Interior Ministry. No group has asserted responsibility.

Police said the men were from India, Malaysia and Macedonia and were seized from the eastern part of Kabul. They were found with their IDs on the southern edge of the capital.

Rahimi said the three worked for Sodexo, one of the world’s top food and catering services.

“They were driven in a car to their working place and voluntarily went to a second car that took them away, with one of the drivers reporting to police that they were abducted,” he said in an interview.

— Sayed Salahuddin

CENTRAL AFRICAN REPUBLIC

Russia: Slain reporters likely weren't tortured

Investigators found no apparent signs of torture on the bodies of three Russian journalists killed in the Central African Republic this week, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

The journalists were investigating a Russian military contractor and Russia’s interests in the Central African Republic’s gold, diamond and uranium mining industries when their vehicle was ambushed late Monday, colleagues have said.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the bodies of the men — Kirill Radchenko, Alexander Rastorguyev and Orkhan Dzhemal — had gunshot wounds but no injuries suggesting they were tortured, Russian news agencies reported.

Colleagues have said that the reporters’ killings could be linked to their investigative work. Exiled Russian opposition figure Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who financed their work, has vowed to investigate the slayings.

Officials in the Central African Republic said the journalists were kidnapped by about 10 men wearing turbans and speaking Arabic. Their driver fled and reported the ambush.

— Associated Press

Over 260,000 were killed in Colombia conflict, report says: More than 260,000 people died in six decades of guerrilla conflict in Colombia, researchers said. Colombia's National Center for Historical Memory has published what is considered the most comprehensive accounting of deaths directly connected to the conflict, including massacres and attacks. Most of the dead were civilians, and most of the killers were either Marxist guerrillas or paramilitary groups formed to fight them. The report also said that most of the 80,000 people who disappeared have never been found.

3 climbers plunge to deaths in French Alps: French authorities said three mountain climbers have plunged to their deaths in the French Alps. Anne Martini of the Chamonix-Mont-Blanc prefecture said the accident occurred after the climbing pegs being used by the group, who were linked to one another with a rope, became unscrewed. The accident reportedly occurred in the Domes de Miage at an altitude of about 11,800 feet.

— From news services