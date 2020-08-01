It was unclear how the 65-year-old Sharmahd ended up detained by intelligence officials. The Intelligence Ministry called it a “complex operation,” without elaborating. It published a purported picture of Sharmahd, blindfolded, on its website.

AD

Iranian Intelligence Minister Mahmoud Alavi later said on state TV that Sharmahd had been arrested in Iran.

AD

Requests for comment to the Glendora-based Kingdom Assembly of Iran were not immediately answered.

The U.S. State Department, which mentioned that Sharmahd earlier had been targeted for assassination in a 2018 report called “Outlaw Regime: A Chronicle of Iran’s Destructive Activities,” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

— Associated Press

Crane collapse in India leaves 11 dead: A huge crane collapsed during load testing at a government-run shipyard in southern India, killing at least 11 workers, a district administrator said. Television footage showed the crane hitting the ground with full force and breaking into pieces at the Hindustan Shipyard in Vishakhapatnam, a port city in Andhra Pradesh state. Vinay Chand, a district government administrator, said most of the 11 victims were contract laborers and that five others were in the hospital.

AD

AD

25 arrested in deaths due to tainted alcohol in Punjab: Indian police arrested 25 people on suspicion of selling tainted alcohol that killed at least 69 people this past week in northern Punjab state, a police officer said Saturday. A state government statement said six police officers and seven other government officials have been suspended for failure to prevent the sale of tainted liquor as a magistrate began a probe into the deaths reported from three state districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar and Batala.

Protests continue for third week in Russia: Thousands of demonstrators rallied for a third Saturday in a row in the Russian Far East city of Khabarovsk to protest the arrest of their governor, keeping up a wave of opposition that has challenged the Kremlin. Sergei Furgal has been in a Moscow jail since his July 9 arrest on charges of involvement in murders that occurred before his political career started. He has denied the charges. Protesters in Khabarovsk see the charges against Furgal as unsubstantiated and are demanding that his trial take place in his home city.

UAE starts up nuclear power plant: A nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates successfully started up its first reactor, authorities said. The Barakah nuclear power plant in the Emirates' far western desert near the border with Saudi Arabia reached what scientists called its "first criticality" on Friday. That's when the nuclear chain reaction within the reactor is self-sustaining. The $20 billion Barakah nuclear power plant is the first nuclear power plant on the Arabian Peninsula.

AD

AD

Facebook complies with Brazilian judge's order: Facebook announced it has obeyed a Brazilian judge's order for a worldwide block on the accounts of 12 of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters who are under investigation for allegedly running a fake news network. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes said Friday that the company had failed to fully comply with a previous ruling ordering the accounts to be shut down, saying they were still online and publishing by changing their registration to locations outside Brazil.