Maduro has said it is important for his allies to win back control of the assembly. He has accused opposition leaders who control the assembly of being manipulated by the United States.

Venezuela is in a political and economic crisis, and about 5 million people have fled the nation in recent years.

In rejecting the election, the opposition coalition cited unfair conditions orchestrated by Maduro. They said 30 opposition lawmakers have been stripped of immunity guaranteed by law, while dozens have been driven into exile and five are in jail. The Supreme Court — loyal to Maduro — recently appointed a new election commission without the participation of congress, as the law requires.

Guaidó launched a campaign to oust Maduro early last year, but the socialist president still has control over the military and other major institutions.

— Associated Press

CAMEROON

16 killed in suspected Boko Haram attack

Suspected militants from the Islamist militant group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.

The assailants threw a grenade at people sleeping inside the camp in the village of Nguetchewe, district mayor Medjeweh Boukar said. The camp is home to about 800 people, he said. The village is close to the Nigerian border.

Over the past month, there have been 20 incursions and attacks by suspected Islamist militants, Boukar said.

Boko Haram has been fighting for a decade to carve out an Islamic caliphate based in Nigeria. The violence, which has killed an estimated 30,000 people, has frequently spilled over into Cameroon, Niger and Chad.

— Reuters

BRITAIN

Lawmaker arrested on rape claim, reports say

British media reported Sunday that a Conservative Party lawmaker has been arrested after a former parliamentary aide accused him of rape and sexual assault while they were in a relationship.

The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday did not name the lawmaker, who they reported was a former government minister. The complainant alleged that the man assaulted her and forced her to have sex, according to the Times.

The Metropolitan Police said it is investigating allegations relating to four incidents between July 2019 and January.

The force said officers arrested a man in his 50s on Saturday on suspicion of rape and took him into custody. The man has been released on bail. The force did not name the man, in accordance with its usual rule of not naming suspects until they are charged.

The governing Conservative Party said in a statement that it takes “all allegations of this nature extremely seriously” but that it could not comment because the matter was being investigated.

The party said it wasn’t suspending the lawmaker but may review that decision once the investigation has concluded.

The investigation came days after former Conservative lawmaker Charlie Elphicke was convicted of sexually assaulting two women.

— Associated Press

6 dead as rain hammers South Korea: Torrential rain pounded most of South Korea over the weekend, leaving six people dead and seven missing, officials said. The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said the rainfall triggered landslides in dozens of places, flooded residential areas and roads, and damaged some riverside structures. Much of the damage occurred in the Seoul metropolitan area and the central region. The rain also injured six people and left 360 homeless, the ministry said.

Israel downs rocket launched from Gaza: The Israeli military said it intercepted a rocket fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip. Air raid sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Sderot. There were no reports of casualties, but Israeli media reported damage to a vehicle. The attack was the first case of rocket fire from the Palestinian enclave in nearly a month.