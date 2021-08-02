15 killed in attack on military supply mission in Niger: Islamist rebels in Niger attacked a military supply mission in the West African country's southwest over the weekend, killing at least 15 soldiers and injuring seven, the Defense Ministry said. At least six soldiers were missing after the attack in the Tillabéri region. Soldiers who were part of the mission were ambushed, the ministry said, and "the rest of the elements, in their effort to evacuate their wounded comrades, fell on improvised explosive devices." Islamist groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda are active in that part of Niger.