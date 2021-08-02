The surge has been fueled by the highly contagious delta variant, and Iranian authorities say less than 40 percent of the population follows public health measures such as wearing face masks and social distancing. Health officials have regularly warned that hospitals in the capital, Tehran, and other major cities are overwhelmed with covid patients.
On Sunday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki asked for a two-week shutdown of the country in a letter to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran’s supreme leader, something that the minister said the military would help enforce. However, Khamenei, who has the final say on all state matters, has yet to respond to the request.
Authorities have avoided imposing heavy-handed rules on a population badly equipped to bear them. Iran, which has suffered the worst virus outbreak in the region, is reeling from several crises: tough U.S. sanctions, global isolation, a heat wave, the worst blackouts in recent memory and protests over water shortages in the southwest.
Less than 4 percent of Iranians have been fully vaccinated.
— Associated Press
CHINA
Death toll in flooding rises to more than 300
More than 300 people died in recent flooding in central China, authorities said Monday, three times the previously announced toll.
The Henan provincial government said 302 people died and 50 remain missing. The vast majority of the victims were in Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, where 292 died and 47 are missing. Ten died in three other cities, officials said at a news conference in Zhengzhou.
Record rainfall inundated the city on July 20, turning streets into rushing rivers and flooding at least part of a subway line.
The previous death toll, announced Friday, was 99.
The worst of the devastation came after Zhengzhou was hit by eight inches of rain in one hour on July 20, overwhelming the already drenched city. Children were trapped in schools, and people were stranded in their workplaces overnight.
The rains headed north in the following days, hitting the Henan cities of Hebi, Anyang and Xinxiang.
— Associated Press
E.U. blacklists Ortega's wife, 7 other Nicaraguans: The European Union said it has imposed sanctions on eight Nicaraguans for human rights violations or undermining democracy or the rule of law, including Rosario Murillo, the country's vice president and wife of President Daniel Ortega. The Council of the E.U. said the sanctions, which include an asset freeze and a travel ban, took to 14 the number of Nicaraguans blacklisted by the bloc. Ortega's government has arrested several political opponents, including presidential hopefuls, ahead of an election in which the leader will run for a fourth consecutive term.
Mexican vote on ex-leaders falls short of turnout target: A referendum backed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on whether to investigate Mexico's former political leaders for alleged crimes fell short of the required turnout, though it had overwhelming backing from those who voted, initial results showed. The National Electoral Institute said that, according to a preliminary count of nearly 99 percent of ballots, 97.7 percent of participants supported the proposal. Still, turnout was just over 7 percent, far below the 40 percent threshold set to make the referendum's result binding.
15 killed in attack on military supply mission in Niger: Islamist rebels in Niger attacked a military supply mission in the West African country's southwest over the weekend, killing at least 15 soldiers and injuring seven, the Defense Ministry said. At least six soldiers were missing after the attack in the Tillabéri region. Soldiers who were part of the mission were ambushed, the ministry said, and "the rest of the elements, in their effort to evacuate their wounded comrades, fell on improvised explosive devices." Islamist groups linked to the Islamic State and al-Qaeda are active in that part of Niger.
— From news services