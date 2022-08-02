World Digest: Aug. 2, 2022

Gift Article Share

1st Ukraine grain ship anchors off the coast Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The first grain-carrying ship to leave Ukrainian ports in wartime safely anchored off Turkey’s coast on Tuesday, while a senior official said Ankara expects roughly one grain ship to depart from Ukraine every day as long as the export agreement holds. The first ship, the Razoni, carrying 26,527 tons of corn to Lebanon, anchored near the Bosporus entrance from the Black Sea about 36 hours after leaving Ukraine’s Odessa port.

The trip was made possible after Ankara and the United Nations brokered a grain-and-fertilizer export agreement between Moscow and Kyiv last month, a rare diplomatic breakthrough in a conflict that has become a war of attrition.

The exports from Ukraine, one of the world’s top grain producers, are intended to help ease a global food crisis.

As part of the agreement, Russian, Ukrainian, Turkish and U.N. personnel are monitoring shipments and conducting inspections from the Joint Coordination Center in Istanbul, which straddles the Bosporus Strait. The strait connects the Black Sea to world markets.

— Reuters

Panel: Former premier Khan took illegal funds

Pakistan’s elections oversight body ruled Tuesday that former prime minister Imran Khan had accepted illegal donations to his political party from abroad. It is a key first step toward a possible ban on Khan and his party from politics.

The case against the cricket star turned politician dates to 2014, when Akbar Babar, a disgruntled member of Khan’s Movement for Justice party, filed a case against him with the election commission, accusing him of illegally receiving funds from foreign countries and companies.

Under Pakistani law, political parties are not allowed to accept such donations.

In the Tuesday ruling, the commission concluded that Khan concealed bank accounts and received funds from companies based in the United States, Britain, Australia, the United Arab Emirates and elsewhere. It also said additional action could be taken against Khan and his party, and it recommended the seizure of illegal money received by him from abroad.

Khan has criticized the oversight body since April, when his government was ousted through a no-confidence vote in Parliament. He had said the tribunal could announce a harsh decision against his party to appease Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

— Associated Press

Yemen's warring sides agree to renew truce, U.N. says: The United Nations said Yemen's warring parties have agreed to renew a truce for two months after concerted international efforts. U.N. envoy Hans Grundberg said Yemen's internationally recognized government and the Houthi rebels had also agreed to try to arrive at "an expanded truce agreement as soon as possible." The cease-fire initially took effect April 2 and was extended June 2, despite both sides trading accusations of violations and the failure to lift a years-long blockade of the city of Taiz by the Houthis. Yemen's civil war erupted in 2014.

Somalia names former al-Shabab deputy as minister: A former deputy leader of the al-Shabab extremist group has been named a government minister by Somalia's new administration in what some call a chance to persuade fighters to denounce violence. Mukhtar Robow was given the post of religious affairs minister, President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud's government said. Robow, who once had a $5 million U.S. bounty on his head, defected from al-Qaeda-linked al-Shabab in 2017, after a dispute with its hard-liners.

Iran arrests Bahai members: Iran has arrested several members of the Bahai faith on spying charges, authorities said. Bahais called the arrests part of a long pattern of persecution by Iran's Shiite theocracy. Iran's Intelligence Ministry said the suspects were linked to the Bahai center in Israel and had collected and transferred information there. The Bahai international governing body has long been based in Haifa, Israel. Iran bans Bahai, a religion founded in the 1860s by a Persian nobleman considered a prophet by his followers.

Greece charges 5 with smuggling migrants to Italy by sea: Five people were arrested on a Greek island and charged with trying to smuggle nearly a hundred migrants into Europe on an unsafe vessel last week, using what appears to be a new direct sea route from crisis-afflicted Lebanon to Italy. It was the second such incident in about a month involving a boat departing Lebanon. The more common sea route for asylum seekers from the Middle East and Africa desiring a better life in Europe is from Turkey to Greece or Italy.

— From news services

