EUROPE

WHO sees sharp rise in measles cases

The World Health Organization said Monday that the number of measles cases in Europe jumped sharply during the first six months of 2018 and that at least 37 people have died.

The U.N. agency’s Europe office said that more than 41,000 measles cases were reported in the region in the first half of the year — more than in all 12-month periods this decade.

The previous highest annual total was 23,927 cases in 2017. A year earlier, 5,273 cases were reported.

The agency said half of the cases this year occurred in Ukraine, where an insurgency backed by Russia has been raging in the east for four years.

France, Georgia, Greece, Italy, Russia and Serbia also have had more than 1,000 measles infections each this year.

Measles is among the world’s most contagious diseases. The virus is spread in the air through coughing or sneezing. The disease can be prevented with a vaccine that has been in use since the 1960s, but health officials say vaccination rates of at least 95 percent are needed to ward off epidemics.

Vaccine skepticism remains high in many parts of Europe after past immunization problems.

— Associated Press

AFGHANISTAN

Troops rescue 149 after Taliban ambush

Afghan forces rescued 149 people Monday, hours after the Taliban ambushed a convoy of buses and abducted those on board. The quick response by security forces marked a rare battlefield success for them after weeks of unrelenting insurgent attacks.

The militants escaped with 21 captives after the battle in the northern province of Kunduz, and officials said tribal elders were trying to negotiate their release.

Mohammad Yusouf Ayubi, the head of the provincial council, said the insurgents probably targeted the three buses in an attempt to abduct civil servants or members of the security forces.

The Taliban has been at war with the U.S.-backed Afghan government for nearly 17 years and has stepped up attacks in recent years.

The ambush occurred a day after President Ashraf Ghani proposed a cease-fire, saying it would be conditional on the Taliban halting attacks. The group has yet to respond formally to the offer.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Terror links suspected in knife attack on police

A man pleaded to be let into a locked police station in Barcelona before dawn Monday, then lunged with a knife at officers inside. Police shot him dead, and the attack is being investigated for any links to terrorism, authorities said.

Commissioner Rafel Comes, the second-in-command of the Catalan regional police, told reporters that police are treating it as a terrorist attack “for the moment” because it was “extremely serious” and “premeditated” — with an

intent to kill police.

The man shouted “Allah” and other words that officers did not understand, Comes said, adding that intelligence services are helping with the investigation.

But he added that police have found no evidence linking the incident to terrorist attacks last August in Barcelona and nearby Cambrils, which killed 16 people.

Comes said the man repeatedly pressed the buzzer to be let in about 5.45 a.m. and spoke with officers in the station over an intercom. After they decided to let him in, he pulled out “a large knife” and lunged at them, according to Comes.

The man had ID documents on him, and police are checking whether they are authentic.

Comes said authorities have found no criminal record for the man identified in the documents.

— Associated Press

12 dead in Rio security operations: At least 11 suspects and one soldier died in shootouts with military personnel and police in greater Rio de Janeiro as violence erupted in several areas of the city, which hosted the Summer Olympics two years ago. The direct confrontations between soldiers and armed traffickers also marked a deepening of the military's role in Rio's security. Since being put in charge of the state's security earlier this year, the military had mostly played a supporting role to police during operations. This time, the soldiers were in the lead.

Flash flood leaves 8 dead in Italy: Heavy rain flooded a gorge filled with hikers in the southern region of Calabria, killing at least eight, Italy's civil protection agency said. At least five others were missing. The local prefect's office said 23 people were rescued from the flash flood in the Raganello Gorge, and five of them were hospitalized. It was unclear how many people were missing, but there were at least 36 hikers in two organized groups inside the seven-mile-long gorge.

Militants target police in Chechnya: Islamist militant attacks in Russia's southern region of Chechnya wounded several police officers, officials said. Five young militants also were killed. The violence indicated that the Islamist insurgency remains active in the mostly Muslim region despite authorities' claims that it has been eradicated. Chechnya's leader, Ramzan Kadyrov, sought to play down the attacks, saying they were quickly fended off by police.

German journalist cleared to leave Turkey: A court in Turkey has ruled that German journalist Mesale Tolu can leave the country, eight months after being released from prison during a trial on terrorism-related charges. German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas lauded the decision, taken a few weeks ago but made public only now. But he also pointed to at least seven other cases in which German citizens are detained in Turkey for what Berlin considers political reasons. Tolu has been charged with engaging in terrorist propaganda and being a member of a banned left-wing group. She rejects the accusations. There has been no verdict yet in the trial.

— From news services