IRAQ

Blast rocks arms depot north of Baghdad

A large explosion hit an arms depot belonging to an Iranian-backed militia north of Baghdad on Tuesday, the latest in a series of mysterious blasts at military bases and munitions depots nationwide in the past few weeks.

The bases and warehouses belong to groups under the umbrella of the mainly Iran-backed militias known as the Popular Mobilization Forces. The state-sanctioned PMF militias have fought alongside Iraq’s regular armed forces against the Islamic State militant group.

Last week, a blast at an arms depot southwest of Baghdad killed one civilian and wounded 13. The cause is unknown.

Last month, an explosion at a base in northern Salahuddin province killed two. That attack was blamed on a drone, with some Shiite militias pointing the finger at the Islamic State.

In response, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi last week banned unauthorized flights throughout the country.

No one has asserted responsibility for the blasts. There are a host of theories, including that Israel may have played a role. Israel has struck Iranian bases in neighboring Syria on numerous occasions.

— Associated Press

ITALY

Evacuation ordered for stranded migrant ship

An Italian prosecutor ordered the seizure of a rescue ship and the immediate evacuation of more than 80 migrants still aboard, capping a drama Tuesday in which 15 people jumped overboard in a desperate bid to escape deteriorating conditions on the vessel and Spain dispatched a ship to try to resolve the crisis.

The order to seize Open Arms, anchored off the island of Lampedusa, came after Sicilian prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio boarded the ship and met with port authorities as part of an investigation into possible kidnapping charges over hard-line Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s refusal to allow the migrants to get off the Spanish humanitarian ship, the news agency ANSA reported.

Salvini refused to open Italian ports, even after six countries offered to take in the migrants.

Salvini, who staved off previous investigations resulting from other migrant standoffs when the Senate refused to lift his immunity, tweeted that he was not worried about the prospect of criminal charges.

Earlier Tuesday, Spain’s caretaker Socialist government sent a ship to escort Open Arms to a Spanish port after at least 15 of the migrants jumped into the sea within view of Lampedusa, desperate to flee conditions on the vessel 19 days after they were rescued off Libya. They were picked up by Italian ships.

— Associated Press

BRAZIL

Police kill man who seized bus on bridge

Brandishing a fake gun, a man on Tuesday took dozens of people hostage on a bus in Brazil and threatened to set the vehicle on fire before police fatally shot him in a four-hour standoff on Latin America’s longest bridge.

All the hostages were freed unharmed. The eight-mile-long bridge offers a sweeping view of Rio de Janeiro’s Sugarloaf Mountain and the statue of Christ the Redeemer. The panoramic setting where the man made his move seemed to reflect a bid for maximum publicity in a spot with virtually no chance of escape.

“He told us he didn’t want our belongings, that he didn’t want to hurt us, that he just wanted to go down in history,” said one of the hostages.

The bridge links Rio to the Niteroi municipality across Guanabara Bay. Many people use it to travel to and from work in Rio, and hundreds of vehicles were backed up as police closed its eight lanes.

Police initially said the man had a gun and a knife. Later, however, Lt. Col. Maurilio Nunes said the gun was fake.

Psychologists were summoned to help assess the man’s troubled state of mind, Nunes said.

The man initially took 37 people hostage, police said. He released two hostages, then another two, and then two more. Later, he stepped out of the bus, threw an object resembling a bag and was shot by a sniper.

The man’s intentions were unclear, and he did not make any particular demands, police said.

— Associated Press

Sudan protesters, army announce new ruling body: Sudan's pro-democracy movement and the army have announced a joint ruling body, formally disbanding the military council that took power after the military's ouster of autocrat Omar Hassan al-Bashir in April. The 11-member body — called the Sovereign Council — is to rule Sudan for a little over three years until elections can be held. The council was created under a power-sharing deal between the two sides. The body will be led by a military official for the first 21 months, followed by a civilian leader for the next 18.

— From news services