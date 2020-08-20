His elder brother Salman Abedi set off the bomb in the venue’s foyer at the end of the concert as fans were leaving the show. He died in the explosion.

The judge said that had Hashem been older than 21 at the time of the blast, he would have been given a “whole life term.” Instead, he was sentenced to serve a minimum of 55 years before parole may be considered.

The brothers were born in Manchester to Libyan parents. They had traveled to Libya the month before the attack. Salman returned to Britain on May 18, 2017, when he finalized preparations for the attack. Hashem remained in Libya until he was extradited and arrested at a London airport last year.

Prosecutors say he played a key role in the attack, including ordering chemicals for the bomb and arranging transport for the materials.

The Manchester blast was the deadliest in a string of attacks in London and Manchester in 2017.

— Associated Press

NORTH KOREA

Leader acknowledges economic shortfalls

With unusual candor, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his plans to improve his country’s dismal economy are not succeeding as his party scheduled a rare congress in January to set development goals for the next five years.

The Workers’ Party said North Korea’s economy has “not improved in the face of the sustaining severe internal and external situations” — a reference to a triple blow of U.S.-led sanctions, the coronavirus pandemic and devastating floods — and that development goals have been “seriously delayed and the people’s living standard [has] not been improved remarkably.”

Kim announced his first five-year development plan in 2016, during the last Workers’ Party congress, with goals of improving North Korea’s power supply and its agricultural and manufacturing production.

But at a meeting of the party’s decision-making Central Committee this week, Kim acknowledged economic “shortcomings” caused by “unexpected and inevitable challenges in various aspects and the situation in the region surrounding the Korean Peninsula,” the North’s official Korean Central News Agency reported Thursday.

Experts say the coronavirus derailed some of Kim’s major economic goals after North Korea imposed a lockdown that significantly reduced trade with China — its major ally — and probably hampered Pyongyang’s ability to mobilize its workforce.

In a briefing to South Korean lawmakers on Thursday, Seoul’s spy agency said the stress of managing state affairs had caused Kim recently to delegate some of his powers to a select group of senior officials, including his sister Kim Yo Jong, who is chiefly involved in shaping policies toward Washington and Seoul.

— Associated Press

Somali pirates reportedly hijack Panama-flagged ship: Somali pirates have hijacked a Panama-flagged ship, a regional official said, the first successful hijacking since 2017. The ship was traveling from the United Arab Emirates to Mogadishu's port when it appeared to develop mechanical problems, said Musse Salah, the governor of Gardafu region in the semiautonomous northern region of Puntland. It was attacked by six pirates, he said. Discussions were underway to free the crew, he said. At the height of their power, in 2011, pirates launched 237 attacks off the coast of Somalia, the International Maritime Bureau says, and held hundreds of hostages. Attacks later sharply subsided, mainly because shipping firms implemented better security protocols.

2 rockets fired from Gaza, Israel says: Two rockets fired from the Gaza Strip landed near Israel's security fence, the Israeli military said. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage in the attack. Tensions have risen in recent days as groups affiliated with Gaza's militant Hamas rulers have launched incendiary balloons across the frontier, igniting farmland inside Israel. Hamas is demanding that Israel ease the blockade it imposed when the Islamist militant group seized power from rival Palestinian forces in 2007.