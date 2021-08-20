The police said the Chinese workers were traveling in three vehicles escorted by security forces. The attacker detonated his device when officers tried to intercept them.
The area is a key district in southwest Pakistan where Chinese people are working on projects related to the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The projects, including road construction and power plants to agriculture development, have cost billions of dollars.
RUSSIA
Merkel, Putin clash over Navalny
German Chancellor Angela Merkel used her final official visit to Russia on Friday to tell President Vladimir Putin to free Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, but the Kremlin leader rebuffed her, saying the jailing was unrelated to politics.
The talks, as Merkel prepares to step down after elections next month, coincided with the first anniversary of Navalny’s poisoning, an incident that strained Russia-Germany ties.
Navalny was flown to Germany last year after being poisoned with what the West concluded was a military nerve agent. Moscow rejects that and alleges a Western smear campaign. Navalny was jailed when he flew back to Russia.
ANGOLA
Mine leak causes dire pollution in Congo
A suspected leak of heavy metals from a mine in northern Angola is causing an “unprecedented environmental catastrophe,” affecting some 2 million people in neighboring Congo, researchers at Kinshasa University said Friday.
Analysis of satellite imagery and interviews indicate a reservoir used to store mining pollutants was breached July 15 in a diamond-mining area straddling Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte provinces in Angola, said Raphael Tshimanga, director of the Congo Basin Water Resources Research Center. Two tributaries of the Congo River — the Tshikapa and Kasai rivers — turned red, killing fish and causing diarrhea in communities of people along their banks, Tshimanga said. There are reports hippopotamuses have also died, he said.
“We have never seen such huge pollution in the Congo River,” Tshimanga said by phone. “It is still increasing; the consequences are beyond what we could imagine.”
Greek firefighters battle on as fires abate: A major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest and burned homes northwest of Athens appeared somewhat abated Friday, although hundreds of firefighters were still working to fully contain the blaze. The fire near the village of Vilia, fewer than 40 miles from the Greek capital, broke out Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. By Friday evening, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, were fighting the blaze, the fire department said.
Kenyan court halts president's constitutional changes: Kenya's Court of Appeal upheld a decision to stop President Uhuru Kenyatta from making broad constitutional changes, limiting his ability to prevent his estranged deputy from succeeding him next year. The proposed amendments, popularly known as the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), would have been the biggest change to governance since a new constitution in 2010. The court upheld a High Court decision in May that declared the proposed reforms illegal.
Ukraine sanctions lawmaker accused of meddling in U.S. election: Ukraine said Friday that it was imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, the Ukrainian lawmaker whom the U.S. Treasury Department accused of being a Russian agent and trying to interfere in U.S. elections. Ukraine said it was also sanctioning members of the Russian military and Russian judges.
