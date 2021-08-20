Greek firefighters battle on as fires abate: A major wildfire that has ravaged a pine forest and burned homes northwest of Athens appeared somewhat abated Friday, although hundreds of firefighters were still working to fully contain the blaze. The fire near the village of Vilia, fewer than 40 miles from the Greek capital, broke out Monday, one of hundreds of wildfires that have burned across Greece this month. By Friday evening, 461 firefighters, including 143 from Poland, were fighting the blaze, the fire department said.