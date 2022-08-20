World Digest: Aug. 20, 2022

Gift Article Share

At least 20 dead after Islamists storm hotel in Somalia Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Islamist militants and security forces exchanged fire for hours in Somalia’s capital, Mogadishu, after the militants stormed a hotel, leaving at least 20 people dead, according to police and witnesses. In addition, at least 40 people were wounded in the late Friday night attack, and security forces rescued many others, including children, from the scene at Mogadishu’s popular Hayat Hotel, they said Saturday.

Somali forces were still trying to end the siege of the hotel almost 24 hours after the attack started.

The Islamist extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties to al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack.

It’s the latest of al-Shabab’s frequent attempts to strike places visited by government officials.

— Associated Press

Vehicles slam into crash scenes, leaving 32 dead in Turkey: At least 32 people were killed in southeast Turkey when vehicles crashed into first responders who were at the scenes of earlier accidents, authorities said. Sixteen people, including emergency workers and journalists, died when a bus crashed into an accident site, the governor of the province of Gaziantep said. Another 20 people were wounded and received treatment. Separately, a truck hit an accident site with first responders some 150 miles east in the Derik district of Mardin. Sixteen people died and 29 others were reported injured.

U.S. Air Force says report of attack on Kuwait base is a lie: The U.S. Air Force said it was the subject of a "propaganda attack" by a previously unheard-of Iraqi militant group that falsely claimed it had launched a drone strike targeting American troops at an air base in Kuwait. The statement by the Air Force's 386th Air Expeditionary Wing came hours after a group calling itself al-Waretheen, or "The Inheritors," put out an online statement claiming that on Aug. 12, it targeted Kuwait's Ali Al Salem Air Base. The statement included a video showing a drone being launched from a stand but offered no evidence of an attack or any damage done at the base.

Hong Kong protesters plead guilty to subversion charges: Six Hong Kong residents who belonged to a pro-independence student group have pleaded guilty to charges of subverting the state under a Beijing-drafted security law, according to local media outlet HK01. Members of the group Returning Valiant, ages 15 to 25 at the time of their arrest last year, are accused of conspiring with other people between January and May 2021 to organize or participate in overthrowing or undermining the mainland Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

— From news services

