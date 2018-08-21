BRITAIN

Government apologizes over Windrush scandal

Britain apologized Tuesday to 18 long-term U.K. residents from the Caribbean who were deported or detained because they could not produce documents to prove their right to live in the country.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid said their treatment was “completely unacceptable” and issued a personal apology. He said they would get “the support and compensation they deserve.”

The government reviewed almost 12,000 immigration cases after it was reported that some people from the Caribbean who had lived in Britain for decades had been denied housing, jobs or medical treatment because they could not prove their status.

Javid said these 18 people are the “most likely to have suffered detriment.” The government found 146 other cases of Caribbean immigrants who were detained or deported, but “the degree of detriment suffered varied considerably,” he said.

Those affected are known as the “Windrush generation,” after the ship Empire Windrush, which in 1948 took hundreds of Caribbean immigrants to Britain in an effort to find nurses, railway workers and others to help it rebuild after the devastation of World War II. They and other Commonwealth immigrants who arrived in Britain before 1973 had an automatic right to settle there. But some have fallen afoul of rules requiring employers and doctors to verify people’s immigration status.

The Conservative government introduced the checks as part of its goal of making Britain a “hostile environment” for illegal immigration.

Javid, whose parents came to Britain from Pakistan, has dropped the “hostile environment” label.

— Associated Press

TAIWAN

El Salvador ties severed over defection to China

Taiwan broke off diplomatic ties with El Salvador on Tuesday as the Central American country defected to rival Beijing in the latest blow to the self-ruled island that China has been trying to isolate on the global stage.

The break in ties means Taiwan is recognized as a sovereign nation by only 17 mainly small, developing countries.

Taiwan split from mainland China amid civil war in 1949. Beijing, which considers Taiwan its territory, campaigns relentlessly to isolate the island globally.

Earlier this year, the West African nation of Burkina Faso and the Dominican Republic broke ties with Taiwan and resumed or established diplomatic relations with China.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on Tuesday condemned what he called China’s campaign of luring away Taiwan’s allies with promises of vast financial aid and investment.

Wu said El Salvador had repeatedly sought large amounts of funding for a port project that Taiwanese engineers thought was not economically feasible.

He also said that El Salvador’s ruling party expected Taiwan to provide funds to help it win elections but that Taiwan refused.

— Associated Press

Pakistan's new leader proposes dialogue with India: New Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan offered to start a dialogue with rival India to resolve long-running disputes, including over the Kashmir region. Khan, sworn in to office last week, tweeted that the two nations should focus on alleviating poverty by pursuing new trade deals. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had congratulated Khan after his swearing-in and expressed a desire for talks. India and Pakistan have fought three wars since independence from Britain in 1947.

Australian ministers resign after Turnbull survives revolt: Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull survived an internal leadership challenge, but several ministers who backed the challenger offered their resignations, widening the rift in government ranks. Australia has gone through major political instability since Prime Minister John Howard lost power in 2007. Turnbull's ouster would have been the sixth such change since then.

Indonesian irked by mosque noise convicted of blasphemy: A court in Indonesia has sentenced a woman who complained about a mosque's noisy loudspeakers to 18 months in prison. Prosecutors said the ethnic Chinese woman, Meiliana, had violated the criminal code by committing blasphemy against Islam, the dominant faith in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation. Indonesia's constitution guarantees freedom of speech and religion, but in recent years blasphemy cases have been filed against people perceived as offending Islam.

— From news services