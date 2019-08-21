CHINA

U.K. consulate staffer's detention confirmed

China confirmed Wednesday that it is holding an employee of the British Consulate in Hong Kong for allegedly violating the law but did not give details about his suspected crime.

Geng Shuang, a Foreign Ministry spokesman, told reporters that the official, Simon Cheng, was being held under administrative detention for 15 days by police in the mainland city of Shenzhen because he had violated China’s penal code on public order management.

Geng did not say what part of the code Cheng is alleged to have breached, nor whether China planned to release the 28-year-old when the 15-day period expires later this week.

The case has injected new tension into already strained relations between Beijing and London, which the Chinese government accuses of stoking anti-government protests in

Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Cheng disappeared Aug. 8 at an immigration checkpoint trying to return to Hong Kong after attending a technology conference in Shenzhen.



The Chinese statement came a day after Cheng’s family went public with an account of his disappearance.



Cheng reportedly holds a British National Overseas passport, like many in Hong Kong, but entered China on a Chinese travel permit — meaning that he would not be granted consular access to British diplomats as a British traveler would.



— Gerry Shih

SYRIA

Security forces besiege rebels, Turkish post

Syrian government forces marching from different directions in southern parts of the opposition-controlled province of Idlib converged around sunset Wednesday, after laying siege to several rebel-held towns and villages as well as a Turkish army post, a war monitor and pro-government activists said.

The rapid advance by the Syrian army in the northwest province marks a major blow for insurgents in their last remaining stronghold.

A day earlier, the main insurgent group in Idlib pulled out of Khan Sheikhoun, a key rebel town, as government forces slowly advanced in the area.

Government forces have been on the offensive in Idlib and in northern parts of Hama province since April 30, forcing nearly half a million people to flee.

Since early Wednesday, government forces had captured Teraei Hill, east of Khan Sheikhoun, and moved west until they reached troops marching from the other side, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and a pro-government activist collective.

That meant rebel-held towns and villages in Hama were now besieged. A Turkish observation post in the village of Morek also was under siege. Turkey is a strong backer of the Syrian opposition.

— Associated Press

Uganda, Rwanda agree to cease hostilities: The leaders of Rwanda and Uganda signed a pact aimed at ending a long-running rivalry that led to conflict in the past and closed their busiest border crossing for six months. The two sides agreed to respect each other's sovereignty, refrain from actions that destabilize the other's territory and resume cross-border activities. Rwanda has repeatedly accused Uganda of supporting anti-Kigali rebel movements, a charge Uganda denies. Tensions boiled over in February, when Rwanda closed their main border crossing.

Death toll in Kabul wedding attack rises to 80: The death toll in a suicide bombing at a Kabul wedding claimed by the Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan has risen to 80, an official said. The initial toll in Saturday's blast was 63, but 17 people later died of their wounds, Interior Ministry spokesman Nusrat Rahimi said. Thirty people were in critical condition. Meanwhile, the NATO mission in the country reported the deaths of two U.S. service members. No details were provided.

S. African court restricts display of apartheid-era flag: South Africa's Equality Court has restricted the display of the old apartheid-era flag, ruling that its gratuitous use amounts to hate speech and racial discrimination. Judge Phineas Mojapelo said that the ruling was not a complete ban and that use of the flag is protected by law for artistic, academic, journalistic or other purposes deemed in the public interest. The orange, white and blue flag of the earlier white-minority regime, which enforced the system of racial discrimination known as apartheid, was replaced when the country achieved majority-rule democracy in 1994.

— From news services