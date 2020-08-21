It was the most violent incident in Basra since mass anti-government demonstrations in October, when tens of thousands took to the streets in Baghdad and across the south to decry government corruption.

An AP photographer witnessed demonstrators hurling molotov cocktails clash with security forces. At least eight security personnel were injured in the clashes, said Ali al-Bayati, with the semiofficial Independent High Commission for Human Rights.

AD

AD

Protesters had gathered to demand the resignation of Basra Gov. Asad al-Eidani after two activists were fatally shot in the city in the past week.

Reham Yacoub was killed Wednesday in Basra by gunmen; days earlier, Tahseen Osama was similarly shot and killed.

— Associated Press

LIBYA

Rival governments announce cease-fire

Libya’s U.N.-supported government announced a cease-fire Friday across the oil-rich country and called for demilitarizing the strategic city of Sirte in an initiative supported by the rival parliament in the east.

The development could mark a breakthrough after international pressure amid rising fear of a new escalation in the chaotic proxy war as rival sides mobilize for a battle over Sirte. The gateway to Libya’s major oil export terminals has been under the control of forces loyal to military commander Khalifa Hifter since January.

AD

AD

Libya was plunged into chaos when a NATO-backed uprising in 2011 toppled longtime dictator Moammar Gaddafi, who was later killed. The country has since split between rival east- and west-based administrations, each backed by armed groups and foreign governments.

The chaos has worsened in recent months as foreign backers increasingly intervene, despite pledges to the contrary at a high-profile peace summit in Berlin earlier this year.

— Associated Press

Gaza militants fire 12 rockets; Israel hits Hamas targets: Palestinian militants fired 12 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight, nine of which were intercepted, and Israel responded with three airstrikes on targets linked to the territory's militant Hamas rulers, the Israeli military said early Friday. It was the most serious exchange of fire along the Gaza frontier in months, but there were no reports of casualties.

AD

AD

French tourist dies, 9 injured in luxury hotel fire in Spain: A French tourist died Friday in a fire at a luxury hotel in southern Spain and nine others were injured while trying to escape the flames, police said. Footage on social media showed people escaping the fire at the Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella, through windows and climbing down several stories of the building's lattice facade. A National Police spokeswoman in the province confirmed that the only victim was a Frenchman who was staying at the hotel.

Turkey discovers large natural gas reserve: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday the discovery of a large natural gas reserve off the Black Sea coast that will help ease the country's dependence on imports. Turkey hopes to start extracting and using the gas by 2023, when the country marks the centenary of the founding of the republic, Erdogan said.