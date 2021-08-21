It also said a member of the paramilitary border police was hospitalized in grave condition after being shot.
In Gaza, the Hamas-run Health Ministry said 24 Palestinians were wounded by Israeli fire. Two of them, including the 13-year-old boy, were in critical condition.
Chad to draw down troops at Mali border: Chad has decided to recall half of its 1,200 troops battling Islamist militants in the tri-border area of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, a spokesperson for the Chadian authorities said. Chad deployed the soldiers in February to support a France-backed regional fight with insurgents linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State who have destabilized swaths of territory in West Africa's Sahel region.
Myanmar junta arrests journalists: Myanmar's military government has arrested two journalists, the latest in a sweeping crackdown on the media since a Feb. 1 coup. Sithu Aung Myint, a columnist for news site Frontier Myanmar and a commentator with Voice of America radio, and Htet Htet Khine, a freelance who has worked for the BBC, were arrested, the army-owned Myawaddy TV reported.
Vatican disciplines retired archbishop: The Vatican has disciplined Marian Golebiewski, the former archbishop of Wroclaw in Poland, following an investigation into his failure to give sufficient credence to sex abuse allegations. The Vatican has banned the 83-year-old from taking part in any public ceremonies. He has also been ordered to pay a "suitable sum" to a fund that helps abuse victims.
