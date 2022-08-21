World Digest: Aug. 21, 2022

Gift Article Share

Palestinians strike over payment change Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Tens of thousands of Palestinians employed in Israel staged a one-day strike on Sunday in protest at a decision to pay their salaries into bank accounts rather than in cash. The new payment method was agreed to between Palestinian and Israeli authorities looking for a more efficient and secure way to pay salaries, but workers fear that hidden fees and new taxes will cut into their wages.

About 200,000 Palestinians cross each day into Israel or Jewish settlements for work, earning on average more than twice as much as those employed by Palestinian state bodies and businesses.

Most of the workers do not have bank accounts and putting their salaries on the books would create a new revenue source for the financially strapped Palestinian Authority while bringing a windfall in service fees for Palestinian banks.

Under the arrangement, salaries will be paid weekly with bank fees set at $1 per transfer, according to a number of workers who spoke to Reuters.

Palestinian Labor Minister Nasri Abu Jeish said that the new arrangement was meant to protect workers’ rights and that there was no plan to impose new taxes.

An Israeli Defense Ministry official said the measure would allow an adjustment period until it comes into full force on Jan. 1.

— Reuters

Pope calls for dialogue after bishop's arrest

Pope Francis on Sunday called for an “open and sincere” dialogue to resolve a standoff between the church and government in Nicaragua, following the arrest of a bishop who is a leading critic of President Daniel Ortega.

Speaking to pilgrims and tourists in St. Peter’s Square for his weekly blessing, Francis made his first comments on the crisis in the Central American country, where in recent months authorities have detained priests while others have gone into exile.

Francis, who did not specifically mention the arrest of the Bishop Rolando Alvarez of Matagalpa in the north of the country, said he was following the situation in Nicaragua “with worry and pain” and asked for prayers for the country.

“I would like to express my conviction and my wish that, through an open and sincere dialogue, the foundations for a respectful and peaceful coexistence can be found,” Francis said.

Alvarez was whisked away during a predawn raid in Matagalpa on Friday and put under house arrest in the capital, Managua.

Alvarez, a critic of Ortega’s government and one of the Nicaraguan church’s most influential figures, had been confined for two weeks in a church house in Matagalpa along with five priests, one seminarian and a cameraman for a religious television channel.

The relationship between the Catholic Church and the government has been severely strained since a harsh crackdown on protests in 2018, when the church acted as a mediator between the government and protesters.

— Reuters

Somali forces end Islamist attack: Somali authorities on Sunday ended an attack by Islamist extremists that left 21 people dead and over 110 wounded when gunmen stormed a hotel in the capital. It took Somali forces more than 30 hours to contain the fighters who had stormed Mogadishu's Hayat Hotel on Friday evening in an assault that started with loud explosions. The attack is the first major terrorist attack in Mogadishu since Somalia's new leader, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, took over in May. The Islamist extremist group al-Shabab, which has ties with al-Qaeda, claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest of its frequent attempts to strike places visited by officials.

Indiana governor visits Taiwan: Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) arrived in Taipei on Sunday, becoming the latest U.S. official to visit Taiwan and defying pressure from China for such trips not to happen. China, which claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory despite the Taipei government's strong objections, has been carrying out war games and drills near Taiwan since U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) made a two-day visit to Taipei earlier this month. Last week, a second group of U.S. lawmakers visited Taiwan.

Scores killed in India after monsoon rains: Floods and landslides triggered by intense monsoon rains killed at least 50 people in northern and eastern India over the last three days, officials said on Sunday. The rains overwhelmed hundreds of villages, sweeping away houses and leaving residents stranded as rescue crews have been racing to evacuate survivors.

— From news services

