VENEZUELA

Quake, aftershock cause little damage

A strong aftershock jolted Venezuela’s northeastern coast on Wednesday after the most powerful earthquake to hit the area in more than a century, though officials said neither caused major damage or deaths, apparently because of their depth.

The 7.3-magnitude quake Tuesday was the largest to strike Venezuela since 1900, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. But at a depth of about 76 miles beneath the Earth’s surface, it appeared to have caused only limited damage even near its epicenter — a few miles off the Cariaco peninsula, which stretches into the eastern Caribbean.

Power outages from the earthquake were reported across nearby Trinidad. The temblor was felt as far away as Colombia’s capital, Bogota, and in Guyana, Barbados and Grenada.

The 5.8-magnitude aftershock on Wednesday also was centered relatively deep, 61 miles below the surface. It was felt lightly in the capital, Caracas.

— Associated Press

ZIMBABWE

Court set to rule Friday on election challenge

Zimbabwe’s Constitutional Court said it will rule Friday after hearing the main opposition party’s challenge to the results of last month’s presidential election, the first without longtime leader Robert Mugabe on the ballot.

Police barricaded streets in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday amid high tensions over the case, which will decide whether the victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe enforcer, is valid. The opposition claims “gross mathematical errors” and seeks a fresh election or a declaration that its candidate, 40-year-old Nelson Chamisa, won.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission had declared Mnangagwa the winner, with 50.8 percent of the vote. It said Chamisa received 44.3 percent.

The opposition claims that the Electoral Commission bumped up Mnangagwa’s figures through double counts and the creation of “ghost” polling stations. It also alleges that some polling stations recorded more voters than are registered.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Plans advance for new settlement homes

The Israeli government on Wednesday announced that it was advancing plans to build more than 1,000 new homes in West Bank settlements.

The Civil Administration, the defense body that oversees civilian affairs in the West Bank, said its planning committee had approved 1,015 housing units.

Peace Now, an anti-settlement watchdog group, said the decision included final approval for the immediate construction of nearly 400 homes, with the rest requiring further bureaucratic approvals. It said most of the units were in isolated communities that would probably have to be removed as part of any future peace deal with the Palestinians.

About 600,000 Israelis live in settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem — territories captured by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war and claimed by the Palestinians for a future state.

Most of the international community considers the settlements illegal. Israel says the fate of the settlements must be resolved in peace negotiations with the Palestinians.

— Associated Press

Congo approves four more experimental Ebola treatments: Congo has approved the use of four more experimental treatments in the Ebola outbreak in its northeast, as officials try to contain the spread. ZMapp, Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Regn3450-3471-3479 can be used on Ebola patients, the Health Ministry said. Officials began using the mAb114 treatment on Aug. 11 on 10 patients. Congo's 10th Ebola outbreak was declared in North Kivu province on Aug. 1.

2 Vietnamese Americans get 14 years in jail in subversion case: A court in Vietnam's Ho Chi Minh City sentenced two Americans of Vietnamese descent to 14 years in jail after finding them guilty of attempting to overthrow the government, state media said. James Nguyen and Angle Phan, alleged members of the California-based Provisional Central Government of Vietnam, were convicted of assigning group members to take part in protests, distribute anti-state leaflets, and take over radio stations to broadcast anti-government messages, state media said.

Head of disbanded Cambodian opposition party denied bail: Cambodia's Supreme Court denied a bail request for Kem Sokha, the leader of the now-dissolved main opposition party, who has been detained for nearly a year without trial on a treason charge. The Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved by the court last year for alleged complicity in a treason plot. Prime Minister Hun Sen launched a crackdown on his opponents last year, ahead of last month's general election, which his party won in a clean sweep.

— From news services