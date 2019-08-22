BANGLADESH

Rohingya refugees shun repatriation

No Rohingya Muslims staying in crowded refugee camps in Bangladesh turned up for a planned repatriation to Myanmar on Thursday because they want to be guaranteed safety and citizenship first, officials said.

Bangladesh refugee commissioner Abul Kalam said none of the 295 families interviewed since Tuesday by the Bangladeshi government and the U.N. refugee agency had agreed to return to Myanmar, also known as Burma.

Rohingya Muslims — who have long faced state-sanctioned discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar — have demanded that Myanmar give them citizenship and safety and return seized land.

Myanmar earlier said the repatriation would start Thursday. It has certified more than 3,000 refugees from more than 1,000 families as eligible for repatriation.

More than 700,000 Rohingya fled across the border to Bangladesh after Myanmar’s military launched a crackdown against them in August 2017 in response to an insurgent attack. The army-led campaign involved mass rapes, killings and the burning of homes.

A U.N. report charged Thursday that the sexual violence carried out by the security forces against the Rohingya was so widespread and severe that it demonstrates intent to commit genocide and warrants prosecution for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Myanmar’s government and military have denied carrying out human rights violations.

IRAQ

Head of militias walks back claim against U.S.

The head of Iraq’s Iranian-backed paramilitary forces on Thursday walked back a statement by his deputy the day before in which he blamed Israeli drones and held the United States responsible for recent attacks on bases run by the militias.

Faleh al-Fayyadh said the statement by his deputy, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, did not represent the view of the mainly Shiite militias, known as the Popular Mobilization Forces — or the view of the Iraqi government. Fayyadh’s statement alleged that the attacks “were the result of an act organized by a foreign side,” but it did not name that side.

The statements followed at least three mysterious blasts at militia bases and munitions depots in Iraq in the past month.

The explosions have given rise to a host of theories, including that Israel may have been behind the attacks.

On Wednesday, the statement signed by Muhandis blamed the attacks, which it said were carried out by Israeli drones, on the United States. The statement appeared to have been issued without consultation with Iraqi security forces.

U.S. officials have denied any American role in the explosions.

Syrian convicted in stabbing that led to protests in Germany: A German court convicted a Syrian man in a fatal stabbing in the city of Chemnitz last year that touched off far-right protests. Judges convicted asylum seeker Alaa S. of manslaughter and dangerous bodily harm in the killing last August of 35-year-old Daniel Hillig. The 24-year-old defendant, whose last name was not released in line with German privacy laws, was sentenced to almost 10 years in prison. After the killing, thousands of neo-Nazis, members of the far-right Alternative for Germany party and others assembled in Chemnitz to protest migration. An Iraqi suspect in the case is still being sought.

Slovenia expands border fence to curb migrant inflow: Slovenia has started erecting an additional 25 miles of fencing on its southern border with Croatia to keep migrants out of the small Alpine state. Slovenian border officials said July registered the highest number of migrant crossings in a month since the migration wave peaked a few years ago, when thousands fleeing wars and poverty in their home countries tried to cross into European Union nations daily. Slovenia has constructed 119 miles of mostly barbed-wire fence with Croatia since 2016.

