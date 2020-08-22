AD

Bashir, who has been in jail in Khartoum since he was toppled after mass protests last year, is wanted by the ICC for alleged war crimes, genocide and crimes against humanity in Darfur in a conflict that killed an estimated 300,000 people.

— Reuters

IRAN

Atomic watchdog chief is set to visit Tehran

The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency will travel to Tehran on Monday to press Iranian authorities for access to sites where the country is thought to have stored or used undeclared nuclear material, the organization said Saturday.

This is the first visit to Iran for Rafael Grossi since he became director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency in December, and it comes at a time of intense international pressure on the country over its nuclear program. The focus will be on access to sites thought to be from the early 2000s, before Iran signed the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iran maintains that the IAEA has no legal basis to inspect the sites.

This past week, the United States tried to ratchet up the pressure, officially informing the United Nations that it was demanding the restoration of all U.N. sanctions on Iran. Russia, China, Britain, France and Germany, who often disagree, all opposed the U.S. action.

— Associated Press

West African leaders' meeting with Mali rebels was brief: A key meeting between Mali's coup leaders and mediators from West Africa's regional bloc seeking a return to civilian rule ended after just 20 minutes. A delegation from the 15-nation Economic Community of West African States arrived in the capital, Bamako, on Saturday for talks aimed at reversing the overthrow of former president Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta. The bloc has taken a hard line on the coup, shutting borders and halting financial flows — a move diplomats said was as much about warning opponents at home as stabilizing Mali.

Hezbollah claims it shot down an Israeli drone: Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down an Israeli drone that penetrated the country's airspace Saturday. Israel's military said that one of its drones fell inside Lebanon during "operational activity" along the frontier. The drone, which was downed near the border town of Aita al-Shabab, was in the group's possession, the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement said in a statement. Israel's military said that there "is no risk of breach of information."

Pakistan files sanctions against Afghan Taliban: Pakistan has issued sweeping financial sanctions against Afghanistan's Taliban, just as the militant group is in the midst of a U.S.-led peace process in the neighboring country. The penalties, made public late Friday, target dozens of individuals including Taliban chief peace negotiator Abdul Ghani Baradar and several members of the Haqqani family, including Sirajuddin, the current head of the Haqqani network and deputy head of the Taliban. Many Taliban leaders, including those heading the much-feared Haqqani network, have lived in Pakistan since the 1980s.

Attacks leave at least 17 dead in Colombia in 24 hours: Three attacks in the past 24 hours have left at least 17 dead across Colombia in regions contested by drug traffickers, criminal groups and dissidents of the demobilized FARC guerrillas, officials and local media reported. Separate attacks that were reported to have each left at least six people dead took place in the Colombian provinces of Narino and Cauca, while five more people were reported killed in Arauca province.

London's Tower Bridge malfunctions, tying up traffic: London's famous Tower Bridge was stuck open Saturday afternoon, leaving traffic in chaos and onlookers amazed. The bascule-and-suspension bridge, completed in 1894, failed to close after opening to allow ships on the River Thames to pass underneath.