At least 24 Palestinians, including a 13-year-old, were injured by Israeli gunfire, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. An Israeli Border Police officer was shot and critically injured.
The army said that in response to the violent demonstrations, Israeli fighter planes hit “four weapons and storage manufacturing sites” belonging to Hamas and that the military deployed additional troops to the region near the border with the Palestinian enclave. There were no immediate reports of injuries in the airstrikes.
Israel and Hamas have fought four wars and countless skirmishes since the group seized control of Gaza in a 2007 coup, a year after winning a Palestinian election.
SWEDEN
Leader to step down ahead of 2022 election
Stefan Lofven, Sweden’s Social Democratic prime minister since 2014, said Sunday that he will step down as head of government and the party in November.
The unexpected announcement — made during his annual summer speech — came ahead of next year’s general election and after Lofven in June became the first Swedish leader to lose a motion in parliament.
Lofven said he had informed the party “that I want to leave my position as party chairman at the party congress in November and then also ask to be dismissed as prime minister.”
Since 2012, Lofven has been head of the Social Democrats — Sweden’s largest party, holding 100 of parliament’s 349 seats. It has no obvious replacement for Lofven, but Swedish news agency TT pointed to Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson as a possible candidate.
Earlier this year, Lofven resigned after losing a confidence vote and called on the parliamentary speaker to try to form a new government instead of holding an early election. He was able to form a two-party coalition government that was the same as the previous one.
Sweden’s next general election is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2022.
Haiti raises quake death toll to over 2,200: Haiti's Civil Protection Agency said the death toll from this month's 7.2-magnitude earthquake has grown to 2,207, with 344 people still missing. The previous figure had been 2,189. The agency said via Twitter that 12,268 people were injured and nearly 53,000 houses destroyed in the Aug. 14 quake. Relief operations have been expanding, but authorities are struggling with security at distribution points. Gangs have hijacked aid trucks, and crowds have scuffled over bags of food.
Kidnappers in Nigeria release 15 students after parents raise ransom: Gunmen have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwestern Nigeria, officials said. The Rev. John Hayab, the school administrator, said parents had paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken July 5 from Bethel Baptist High School. Hayab previously said the abductors were seeking 1 million naira, or about $2,430, per student. Kidnappers released 28 children from the school in July after the release of a first group of 28 two days after the raid. About 65 remain in captivity.
Ukraine sanctions lawmaker accused by U.S. of interference: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a decree imposing sanctions on Andriy Derkach, a Ukrainian lawmaker accused by the United States of being a Russian agent and interfering in U.S. elections, the presidential office said. The sanctions include an asset freeze, a ban on capital withdrawals, the revocation of Derkach's licenses, restrictions on his transferring resources of any kind and other measures. Derkach previously denied wrongdoing and said he was being targeted for exposing corruption.
