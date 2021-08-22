Kidnappers in Nigeria release 15 students after parents raise ransom: Gunmen have released 15 more students kidnapped last month from a Baptist school in northwestern Nigeria, officials said. The Rev. John Hayab, the school administrator, said parents had paid an undisclosed ransom to free the students, who were among more than 100 taken July 5 from Bethel Baptist High School. Hayab previously said the abductors were seeking 1 million naira, or about $2,430, per student. Kidnappers released 28 children from the school in July after the release of a first group of 28 two days after the raid. About 65 remain in captivity.