World Digest: Aug. 22, 2022

Gift Article Share

Thousands of farmers protest prime minister Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Protesters broke barricades and shouted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Indian capital of New Delhi on Monday after thousands of farmers gathered to protest what they said were unfulfilled promises by the government. More than eight months after farmers called off a year-long protest and the government conceded to several of their demands, more than 5,000 farmers gathered in the center of the capital to protest Modi and his government.

Farmers are demanding that the government guarantee a minimum support price for all produce and clear all farmer debts, among other things, according to a statement from the Samyukta Kisan Morcha, the farmer organization that organized the protest on Monday.

A spokesperson for the federal Agriculture Ministry did not respond to a request for comment.

Advertisement

Protesters wielded banners and flags and broke through barriers as they marched toward the venue, shouting slogans against Modi.

Last November, Modi said he would roll back three farm laws that had aimed to deregulate produce markets but that farmers said would allow corporations to exploit them.

The federal government also agreed to set up a panel of growers and government officials to find ways of ensuring minimum support prices, as the guaranteed rates are called, for all farm produce.

Last month, the federal government set up the panel and invited representatives of farmer organizations to join in.

— Reuters

Nuns kidnapped while traveling to Mass

Gunmen abducted four Catholic nuns on a highway in Nigeria’s oil-producing Imo state in the southeast, a local convent said Monday, in the latest sign of widespread insecurity making road travel unsafe.

Advertisement

Armed gangs have been kidnapping people, including priests, for ransom from villages and on highways mainly in the northwest, and the practice has spread to other parts of the country, increasing insecurity in Africa’s most populous nation.

Zita Ihedoro, secretary general of Sisters of Jesus, the Saviour Generalate, said the four were abducted while traveling from Rivers state to Imo for a thanksgiving Mass on Sunday.

“We implore for intense prayer for their quick and safe release,” Ihedoro said in a statement.

— Reuters

UAE-backed forces seize key oil fields

Yemeni forces backed by the United Arab Emirates seized control of vital southern oil and gas fields after nearly a week of fierce clashes with their rivals, loyal to the internationally recognized government, officials and tribal leaders said Monday.

Advertisement

The clashes pitted the UAE-backed Giants Brigades and Shabwa Defense Forces on one side and the paramilitary police known as the Special Security Forces on the other.

They erupted earlier this month when Shabwa police and military commanders were sacked over alleged anti-Emirati sentiments and ties to the Islamist Muslim Brotherhood group. The internationally recognized government endorsed the move.

The seizure of the oil fields is likely to consolidate the grip of southern, UAE-backed forces that seek to reestablish their own country in Yemen’s southern half. It also could weaken the broader alliance in Yemen that has been fighting against the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The Emirati-backed militias also took Shabwa’s provincial capital of Ataq, a few days ago, security and oil officials said.

Advertisement

— Associated Press

New Ebola case identified in Congo: A new case of Ebola virus has been confirmed in Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the country's National Institute for Biomedical Research said on Monday. Genetic sequencing showed the case is linked to the 2018-2020 outbreak in North Kivu province, which killed nearly 2,300 people, the institute said in a statement.

Criminal trial lawyers plan strike: Lawyers in England and Wales involved in criminal trials have voted to begin striking indefinitely from next month, the Criminal Bar Association said Monday, threatening more disruptions to court cases in a dispute over government funding. Barristers in England and Wales have been taking intermittent action for months, refusing to take on new cases or cover cases for colleagues.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article