YEMEN

About 30 reported dead in coalition airstrikes

Saudi-led coalition airstrikes killed nearly 30 people in Yemen on Thursday, including four women and 22 children, Shiite rebel media reported. But the state media of the United Arab Emirates, a key coalition member, disputed the claim and said the rebels launched the attack, killing one child and injuring dozens.

Mohammed Abdul-Salam, a spokesman for the Houthi rebels, said on Twitter that the coalition attack occurred in the Durayhimi district, 12.5 miles from the port city of Hodeida in the country’s west.

Neither side’s claims could be independently verified.

Also Thursday, the Houthis claimed to have hit a Saudi target in the kingdom’s waters, but the coalition said the attack was thwarted.

Impoverished Yemen has been embroiled in a war pitting the coalition, which backs the embattled government, against the Iran-aligned Houthis since March 2015.

— Associated Press

TERRORISM

Group: Al-Qaeda chief has released new video

The SITE Intelligence Group said Thursday that the leader of al-Qaeda is urging unity among Muslims in a new five-minute video speech.

In the video, Ayman al-Zawahiri calls on Muslims everywhere — including fighters and preachers — to unite in jihad, or holy war, according to SITE. The group tracks online activity of extremist organizations.

In April 2017, Zawahiri released an audio recording urging his followers and other militants in Syria to unite ranks against the government and other enemies.

The release of the video Thursday comes a day after the Islamic State militant group released a new audio message purportedly featuring its leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the first such recording to emerge in almost a year.

Al-Qaeda has vowed to fight on in Idlib province, Syria’s last major rebel stronghold, in the face of a possible government offensive there.

— Associated Press

FRANCE

Islamic State claim in stabbing played down

A man stabbed to death his sister and mother on Thursday morning in a suburb west of Paris and seriously injured at least one person. Although the Islamic State asserted responsibility, authorities are not calling the stabbing an act of terrorism.

French Interior Minister Gérard Collomb described the man as a “criminal who had significant psychiatric problems” and said the attack was probably not an act of terrorism.

The attacker was killed by police after he came out of his mother’s house wielding a knife and ignored shouted warnings, Collomb added. An investigation into his motives is underway.

The Islamic State’s Amaq News Agency asserted responsibility for the attack, writing — without providing evidence — that the attacker was one of its “fighters.”

— Rick Noack

4 troops killed, 7 injured in eastern Ukraine: An outbreak of fighting in Ukraine's rebel-held east has killed four troops and wounded seven, officials said. The Defense Ministry said the losses were the biggest in months. It said the fighting erupted when the rebels began to shell troops with mortars, trying to break through the front line in the eastern part of the Luhansk region. The rebels, however, accused troops of attacking them first.

Ugandan pop star-turned-lawmaker faces treason charge: Uganda has filed a charge of treason against a pop star-turned-lawmaker who has emerged as a major critic of President Yoweri Museveni. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, was arrested while campaigning for a candidate Aug. 13. He was charged with illegal possession of firearms for his alleged role in an incident in which Museveni's motorcade was pelted with stones. The arrest sparked protests. A military court later dropped the weapons charges, but he was rearrested and charged with treason, which carries the death penalty.

Chinese monk investigated over misconduct claims: Police in China have opened an investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against one of the country's best-known Buddhist monks. The State Religious Affairs Administration said Xuecheng also faces censure from the government-backed Buddhist Association on suspicion of "violating Buddhist precepts." Xuecheng has denied the claims but resigned as head of the Buddhist Association this month. Fellow monks accused him of harassing and demanding sexual favors from nuns at his monastery, as well as embezzling.

— From news services