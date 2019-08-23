RUSSIA

Judge extends arrest of American Whelan

Paul Whelan, the 49-year-old American who was arrested in Russia eight months ago on suspicion of being a spy, was told by a judge Friday that he will have to spend two more months in jail while prosecutors continue their pretrial probe.

Whelan said he was the victim of a “political kidnapping.”

When he arrived in the courtroom, Whelan said he had been injured by the jail guards and was in pain. Judge Yelena Kaneva of the Lefortovsky District Court eventually summoned an ambulance crew, who examined Whelan and said there was no need to treat him. The hearing then resumed.

Whelan has a hernia, and his lawyers have argued that it has been exacerbated in jail.

Whelan, an ex-Marine who holds passports from four countries, was arrested in his room at the Metropol Hotel in Moscow in late December. He had come to Russia on a tourist visa. His defense lawyers have argued that a flash drive containing “state secrets” was planted in his pocket. No evidence against him has been presented in court.

At the end of the hearing, Kaneva extended the arrest until the end of October. One of Whelan’s lawyers told the Interfax news agency that he expected an indictment to be filed within a few weeks.

— Will Englund

YEMEN

Security forces push separatists from city

Forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government have taken full control of a key southern city after overnight clashes with separatists there, Yemeni security officials said Friday.

Clashes over Ataq, the capital of oil-rich Shabwa province, erupted late Thursday and lasted until Friday morning, said the security officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because there were not authorized to talk to the media.

Ataq had been divided between the government forces of Saudi-backed President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and a separatist militia, supported by the United Arab Emirates.

The infighting between Hadi’s forces and the UAE-backed separatists — ostensibly allies in Yemen’s war against the Shiite Houthi rebels — erupted this month. It has threatened to fracture the Saudi-led coalition that intervened in Yemen’s civil war in 2015 to help restore Hadi’s government to power.

— Associated Press

Indian security forces clash with Kashmir protesters: Security forces used tear gas against stone-throwing residents in Indian Kashmir's main city of Srinagar on Friday, after a third straight week of protests in the restive Soura district despite the imposition of tight restrictions. Paramilitary police tried to enter Soura, which has emerged as a center of the protests, as hundreds of locals staged a protest march against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to withdraw autonomy for Jammu and Kashmir, as the region is officially known, on Aug. 5.

Italian political parties report progress in talks: The first day of talks between the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and the center-left Democratic Party (PD) to form a new Italian government ended with both sides reporting progress and the Five Star Movement pushing the agenda. The opposition PD said it conditionally accepted Five Star's key demand — a reduction in the number of lawmakers in Parliament.

— From news services