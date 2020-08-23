Video from the state news agency Belta showed a government helicopter landing on the grounds and Lukashenko getting off holding what appeared to be a Kalashnikov-type automatic rifle. No ammunition clip was visible in the weapon, suggesting that Lukashenko, who cultivates an aura of machismo, aimed only to make a show of aggression.

AD

AD

Protests started Aug. 9 after a presidential election that officials say handed the 65-year-old his sixth term in office. Opponents claim the results are fraudulent.

The size and duration of the protests have been unprecedented for Belarus, a former Soviet republic that Lukashenko has ruled with an iron fist for 26 years.

Lukashenko appears to be flailing about for a strategy to counter the protests, repeatedly accusing the West of interference.

Daily demonstrations have taken place since the vote. Key factories have been hit with strikes by workers fed up with government polices.

— Associated Press

ISRAEL

Budget deadline pushed back; election avoided

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday that he had accepted a proposal to extend budget negotiations, preventing the government from collapsing and plunging Israel into a new election.

AD

AD

In a televised address, he said now was not the time to drag the nation into a fourth parliamentary election in less than two years.

Netanyahu and his rival and coalition partner, Benny Gantz, had faced a Monday night deadline to agree on a budget. Otherwise, the government would have collapsed, automatically triggering a new vote.

Netanyahu said that in the wake of a historic deal to establish official relations with the United Arab Emirates, and with Israel struggling with a coronavirus outbreak, he felt it was wrong to head to elections. He said he had accepted a compromise that would give the sides an additional 100 days to reach a budget deal.

AD

The political crisis pitting the prime minister against Gantz is ostensibly over the budget. But it has deeper roots in the troubled partnership between Netanyahu and Gantz, economic woes stemming from the coronavirus outbreak and Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial. Critics accuse Netanyahu of using the budget battle to force a new election in hopes of securing a friendlier parliament that could help solve his legal troubles.

AD

After three deadlocked elections, Netanyahu and Gantz reached a power-sharing deal in April to form a government. As part of the deal, Netanyahu’s and Gantz’s parties agreed to pass a two-year budget. But Netanyahu has since insisted on passing a budget to cover only the remainder of 2020, saying it will immediately boost the economy. Gantz is adamant that the government honor its agreement.

— Associated Press

AD

13 die in Peru disco stampede after lockdown raid: Thirteen people died in a stampede at a disco in Peru's capital after a police raid to enforce the country's lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. About 120 people had gathered for a party there, the Interior Ministry said. People tried to escape through the only door of the second-floor disco, trampling one another and becoming trapped in the confined space, according to authorities. Twenty-three people were arrested, and 15 of those tested positive for the coronavirus and will be quarantined, a Health Ministry official said.

AD

U.S.-led troops pull out of Iraq's Taji base: U.S.-led coalition troops withdrew from Iraq's Taji base and handed it over to Iraqi forces, the coalition said. The base, 12 miles north of Baghdad, had been the site of frequent rocket attacks by Iran-backed militias targeting U.S.-led troops in recent months. The withdrawal came days after President Trump redoubled his promise to pull the few U.S. troops still in Iraq.

Flash floods in Turkey kill 5: Five people have died in floods caused by heavy rain along Turkey's Black Sea coastline, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said. Eleven people were missing after flooding around the town of Dereli in Giresun province. TV footage showed vehicles and debris being carried by floodwaters along the main road of Dereli . Bridges, roads and buildings were washed away by what a top official said was more than five inches of rainfall in less than a day.