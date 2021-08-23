The nine-month civil war has killed thousands as Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, teamed up with former enemy Eritrea to wage war on the Tigray forces, a conflict that began as a political dispute.
The United States this year suspended millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia, a key security ally in the Horn of Africa.
The Tigray forces have since retaken much of the Tigray region, forcing Ethiopian and Eritrean troops to retreat and regroup. But “the United States is concerned that large numbers of EDF have reentered Ethiopia, after withdrawing in June,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement, referring to the Eritrean Defense Forces.
The Tigray forces have now crossed into the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.
— Associated Press
GAZA STRIP
Egypt closes crossing amid Hamas tensions
Egypt closed its main border crossing point with the Gaza Strip on Monday amid tensions with the territory’s militant Hamas rulers, officials said.
It was the first time the Rafah crossing had been shuttered on a workday since early this year. Egypt had kept it open during the 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in May.
According to Egyptian officials, the closure was tied to Cairo’s efforts to broker a long-term cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
One of the officials said the move was meant to pressure Hamas amid “differences” with the group over the lack of progress in the Egyptian-led indirect talks with Israel and efforts to reconcile Palestinian factions.
Israel and Egypt have maintained a blockade over Gaza since Hamas took control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning Palestinian parliamentary elections. The blockade restricts the movement of goods and people into and out of Gaza, with Rafah serving as the primary exit point for Gazans to travel abroad.
Hamas has grown increasingly angry in recent weeks after Israel tightened the blockade in the wake of the May war. Activists in Gaza on Monday launched incendiary balloons into southern Israel, setting off at least three fires, Israel’s fire service said.
— Associated Press
MIDDLE EAST
Millions seen at risk of losing access to water
Millions of people in Syria and Iraq are at risk of losing access to water, electricity and food amid rising temperatures and record-low water levels due to a lack of rainfall, international aid groups warned Monday.
The two neighboring countries, both battered by years of conflict and mismanagement, are in need of rapid action to combat severe water shortages, the aid groups said. The severe lack of rain is also disrupting electricity supplies as low water levels affect dams, which in turn affects essential infrastructure.
More than 12 million people in both countries are affected, and about 154 square miles of agricultural land faces drought, the groups said, adding that two dams in northern Syria, supplying power to 3 million people, are facing imminent closure.
Carsten Hansen, regional director for the Norwegian Refugee Council, one of the groups behind the warning, said the unfolding water crisis “will soon become an unprecedented catastrophe pushing more into displacement.”
— Associated Press