World Digest: Aug. 23, 2022

Gift Article Share

Judiciary suspends work amid crisis Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Iraq’s judiciary suspended its activities Tuesday after supporters of the powerful Shiite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stepped up pressure on it to dissolve parliament, as one of the worst political crises since the U.S.-led invasion dragged on. The populist leader has helped inflame tensions in Iraq in recent weeks by commanding thousands of followers to storm and occupy parliament, preventing the formation of a government nearly 10 months after elections.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, who cut short a trip to Egypt to deal with the crisis, has urged all sides to remain calm and renewed calls for a national dialogue.

Sadr’s followers began gathering for protests outside the headquarters of the Supreme Judicial Council and Federal Supreme Court in Baghdad. The followers have sent threats by phone, the judiciary said in a statement.

Advertisement

Sadr, who fought U.S. troops and went on to become a kingmaker in Iraqi politics, has called for early elections and unspecified changes to the constitution after withdrawing his lawmakers from parliament in June.

His political opponents, mostly fellow Shiites backed by Iran, have refused to accede to his demands, raising fears of fresh unrest and violence in a conflict-weary Iraq.

— Reuters

80,000 displaced by new rebel offensive

A new offensive by Mozambique’s Islamist extremist rebels in the embattled northern province of Cabo Delgado has increased the number of displaced by 80,000 and undermines the government’s claims of containing the insurgency.

The rebels have expanded their area in a campaign that has lasted for more than two months. The new offensive, which started in June, follows a period of relative calm when the commander-general of Mozambique’s national police had declared that “the war against terrorism is almost at an end.”

Advertisement

That claim proved to be hollow as the fighters have struck farther south than ever before, burning villages and beheading civilians in the Ancuabe, Chiure and Mecufi districts, which had previously been untouched by the conflict since it began in October 2017.

The latest bout of violence brings the total number of people displaced in Cabo Delgado to just under 950,000, according to estimates by the International Organization for Migration.

Despite the military support that Mozambique is receiving from troops sent by neighboring countries and Rwanda, the rebels are far from defeated. The foreign troops were deployed in Cabo Delgado a year ago, following the extremists’ seizure of Palma in March 2021.

— Associated Press

India's air force fires officers in missile incident: The Indian air force said the government has fired three officers for accidentally firing a missile into Pakistan in March, an incident that the two nuclear-armed rivals handled calmly as there were no casualties. Military experts have in the past warned of the risk of accidents or miscalculations by the neighbors, which have fought three wars and engaged in numerous smaller armed clashes, usually over the disputed territory of Kashmir.

Advertisement

111 Haitian migrants intercepted: Bahamian authorities said they have detained 111 Haitian migrants found on an overloaded sloop in waters around the archipelago. There are 92 men, 14 women and five children in the group, officials said. The arrests come as a wave of Haitians are fleeing their country amid increasing violence, kidnappings and economic woes. Hundreds have boarded boats bound for the Bahamas, Florida or Puerto Rico, with dozens dying in capsizings.

— From news services

GiftOutline Gift Article