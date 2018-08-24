ITALY

Warning issued to E.U. on migrant issue

Italy’s populist government said Friday that it would cut funds for the European Union unless other states take in boat migrants stranded in an Italian port, earning a rebuke from Brussels for making unacceptable “threats.”

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said that envoys from E.U. states who met in Brussels on Friday did not reach a deal to take in the 150 migrants aboard the Diciotti, an Italian coast guard ship docked in Catania since Monday.

Italy will “act accordingly,” he said on Facebook, adding that the E.U. had failed to live up to its principles of “solidarity and responsibility.”

Rome has begun to take a rigid anti-immigration line, saying it will not let any rescue ships dock unless other E.U. states agree to take migrants.

Rejecting the Italian threats as unacceptable, the E.U.’s executive European Commission said a solution to the Diciotti case was its “main priority.”

— Reuters

Mount Etna shoots ash, lava into air

Mount Etna in Sicily has roared back into spectacular volcanic action, sending up plumes of ash and spewing lava.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Vulcanology said that the volcano, which initially “re-awoke” in July, sprang into fuller action Thursday, shooting chunks of flaming lava as high as 500 feet almost constantly.

On Friday, the institute said the action was continuing, feeding ash plumes several hundred yards into the air.

No evacuations of towns on Etna’s slopes were reported.

— Associated Press

SPAIN

Officials move closer to exhuming Franco

Spain’s government took a step closer Friday to removing the remains of dictator Francisco Franco from a grand mausoleum that it intends to turn into a memorial to victims of the country’s brutal civil war.

Transforming the “Valley of the Fallen” site, which is criticized as Europe’s only remaining monument to a fascist leader, is a long-standing ambition of the Socialist Party, which returned to office in June.

The government issued a decree that reduces the risk of legal claims preventing the exhumation.

During Franco’s 1939-1975 rule, tens of thousands were killed and imprisoned in a campaign to wipe out dissent, and as many as 500,000 combatants and civilians died in the preceding civil war.

— Reuters

Saudi-led coalition denounced over Yemen attacks: The U.N. humanitarian chief condemned a Saudi-led coalition for carrying out two major airstrikes in Yemen that killed dozens of civilians. Mark Lowcock said he echoed U.N. Secretary General António Guterres's call for "an impartial, independent and prompt investigation into these most recent incidents." He said a coalition airstrike Thursday killed at least 22 children and four women fleeing fighting in the Durayhimi district, near the city of Hodeida. Another airstrike in Durayhimi on Thursday killed four children, he said. On Aug. 9, coalition airstrikes hit a bus in a busy market in Yemen's north, killing at least 51 people, including 40 children. Yemen has been embroiled since 2015 in a war that has pitted the Saudi-led coalition, which backs the internationally recognized government, against Iran-aligned Houthi Shiite

rebels.

Wildfire southwest of Berlin sets off WWII munitions: Firefighters struggled to tame a wildfire southwest of Berlin but had to maneuver carefully as the blaze set off old World War II munitions that are still buried in the forests around the German capital. Flames forced the evacuation of several nearby villages and sent clouds of acrid smoke toward Berlin . The fire has set off several detonations of old ammunition, according to local lawmaker Christian Stein. Firefighters were not allowed to enter suspicious areas.

Mexico's president says ruling party should change its name: Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto said the longtime ruling party should consider changing its name after its July 1 election defeat. The Institutional Revolutionary Party has held the presidency for all but 12 of the past 88 years. But the party known as the PRI came in third in this year's presidential election and will be the fifth-largest force in the lower house of Congress. Peña Nieto told the newspaper La Jornada that the PRI should change "its name and essence, because if you keep the names, it won't work." He said the elections showed "the erosion and rejection of the PRI as a brand."

— From news services